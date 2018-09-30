Alexis Ren Of ‘DWTS’ Blows Bubble, Pumps Gas In Pink Bikini Top, Torn Jeans On Instagram, Also Poses Topless

The 'Sports Illustrated' bikini model, who is also a 'DWTS' contestant, showed a revealing approach to pumping gas in a new Instagram post.

Alexis Ren, the Instagram star and Maxim magazine cover girl — whose full name is Alexis René Glabach — is currently getting a shot at elevating herself to superstar status as a contestant on the newest season of Dancing With The Stars, as the Inquisitr reported. But she apparently will not be neglecting her 12.8 million followers on the Instagram, who check in with her page to see the latest revealing snaps of the 21-year-old Santa Monica, California, native.

Among the latest revelations on her Instagram account would be Ren’s wardrobe, or near lack thereof, when she goes to the gas station for a fill-up. In a post from Friday, Ren can be seen gripping a gas nozzle by the handle as she peers out from atop dark shades, wearing strategically ripped blue jeans and a pink, gauze bikini top — while blowing a bubble with bubble gum, the color of which matches her top.

She captioned the Instagram photo, “Tell me about it.”

In another snap from about a week earlier, Ren can be seen posing topless, using only her hands to keep the post from becoming R-rated.

But unlike many Instagram “influencers,” Ren has been honest about what she says are the painful portions of her life, according to a profile on Narcity, in an attempt to show that the seemingly perfect existences of Instagram stars are really mere illusion.

For example, Ren has spoken candidly about suffering from an eating disorder that arose following the death of her mother, according to Cosmopolitan.

“I would look at my profile and be like, ‘Look at this girl! She has, like, the most perfect life!’ and I would feel so guilty for not feeling blessed all the time,” she told Cosmo, giving a message to young girls who may look to her Instagram profile as a guide for how to live their own lives.

“Looking up to girls for inspo is a beautiful thing, but comparing yourself is what creates the anxiety and self-hatred,” Ren said. “It’s really important that young girls know the difference.”

In one recent Instagram post, Ren revealed that despite the dietary requirements of the fashion industry, she will also indulge in chocolate, posting a shot of herself shopping for candy bars.

Ren’s appearance on DWTS, however, appears to be another case where the image she presents to the public may not match the reality, according to Good Housekeeping. Fans of the show have complained that even though the “stars” in the competition are required to be new to dance, Ren revealed in the 2018 Sports illustrated swimsuit issue that is actually an accomplished ballet dancer — though when she was given the chance to dance professionally, she chose professional modeling instead.