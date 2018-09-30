Jenna Jameson Credits Ketogenic Diet For Reducing Belly Fat After 62-Pound Weight Loss

"I think keto cracks the code to get rid of belly fat."

Jenna Jameson, who credits the ketogenic diet for her 62-pound weight loss, says that the keto diet helped her to regain her chiseled abs by melting away stubborn belly fat.

Like many people, the 44-year-old mom of three said that she started to accumulate a lot of belly fat after she turned 40. But after adopting the ketogenic diet, Jenna said that she has the fit bikini body and flat abs that she had when she was younger.

“I think keto cracks the code to get rid of belly fat,” Jameson wrote on Instagram. “After I turned 40, whenever I gained any weight it went straight to my gut. Then I got pregnant at 43 and BAM I had a permanent tire. When I started the keto diet on April 22 of this year, the first fat to go was my waist. Miracles.”

Jenna Jameson: Keto Gives Me Consistent Energy

Jenna — one of the most successful adult-film stars of all time — said that the ketogenic diet dramatically reduced bloating in her midsection and made her feel energized throughout the day.

Weight loss experts say that keto promotes consistent energy because it eliminates the blood-sugar spikes that high-carb diets produce.

The 5-foot-7 Jenna — who weighed 187 pounds during her third pregnancy — slimmed down to a svelte 125 pounds in five months by following the low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein ketogenic diet.

The keto diet has been shown to promote rapid weight loss without hunger, HealthLine reported.

Drastically reducing your carbohydrate intake forces your body to burn fat — instead of carbs — for fuel, according to obesity experts.

The ketogenic diet has also been clinically employed in order to curb epileptic seizures in children, and to reverse type 2 diabetes.

Actress Halle Berry said that she follows the keto diet to manage her type 1 diabetes, as the Inquisitr has reported.

“My [keto] diet is geared towards managing my diabetes,” Halle said. “The idea of it is you train your body to burn healthy fats, so I eat healthy fats all day long, like avocado, oil, coconut oil, butter, but don’t have sugar. When your body gets trained to burn fats, you’re constantly on fat-burning mode.”

In addition to keto, Jenna Jameson does intermittent fasting, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Clinical studies show that intermittent fasting is more effective for promoting weight loss than regular, linear diets.

Under Jenna’s 16:8 intermittent fasting plan, she eats during her eight-hour eating “window” and fasts the other 16 hours of the day.

For example, if Jameson has dinner one night at 6 p.m., she won’t eat again until 10 a.m. the next day.

In addition to accelerating weight loss, intermittent fasting prevents disease and slows down aging, according to the medical journal Critical Care.

By giving your digestive tract a daily break for 12 hours or more, you drastically curb the inflammation caused by constant food digestion.