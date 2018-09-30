Jenna Jameson Credits Ketogenic Diet For Reducing Belly Fat After 62-Pound Weight Loss

Jenna Jameson, who credits the ketogenic diet for her 62-pound weight loss, says that the keto diet helped her to regain her chiseled abs by melting away stubborn belly fat.
Like many people, the 44-year-old mom of three said that she started to accumulate a lot of belly fat after she turned 40. But after adopting the ketogenic diet, Jenna said that she has the fit bikini body and flat abs that she had when she was younger.
“I think keto cracks the code to get rid of belly fat,” Jameson wrote on Instagram. “After I turned 40, whenever I gained any weight it went straight to my gut. Then I got pregnant at 43 and BAM I had a permanent tire. When I started the keto diet on April 22 of this year, the first fat to go was my waist. Miracles.”
Jenna Jameson: Keto Gives Me Consistent Energy
Jenna — one of the most successful adult-film stars of all time — said that the ketogenic diet dramatically reduced bloating in her midsection and made her feel energized throughout the day.
Weight loss experts say that keto promotes consistent energy because it eliminates the blood-sugar spikes that high-carb diets produce.
View this post on Instagram
I think #keto cracks the code to get rid of belly fat. After I turned 40 whenever I gained any weight it went straight to my gut, then I got pregnant at 43 and BAM I had a permanent tire. When I started the #ketodiet on April 22 of this year, the first fat to go was my waist. Miracles. Straight up organic miracle. I felt no bloating anymore and quite frankly, I feel snatched. ???? FYI I eat a lot of organic veggies and fish. My meat consumption has lessened lately. My scale says 123 but I feel strong and energized. Ladies and gents… comment down below your problem areas. Mine? Tummy and arms. Ps how cute is Batelli? ????#ketotransformation #weightloss #weightlossjourney #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss
The 5-foot-7 Jenna — who weighed 187 pounds during her third pregnancy — slimmed down to a svelte 125 pounds in five months by following the low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein ketogenic diet.
The keto diet has been shown to promote rapid weight loss without hunger, HealthLine reported.
Drastically reducing your carbohydrate intake forces your body to burn fat — instead of carbs — for fuel, according to obesity experts.
View this post on Instagram
Alright my fellow #keto people and y’all who are on the fence. Let’s talk self doubt and healthy thinking. I think my body has decided this is my ideal weight. 125. My unhealthy mind keeps thinking I need to be 110. I quietly say “not today, demon” I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved. When I look in the mirror now I see health and happiness, and that alone is my fuel to continue this lifestyle. Do I still pinch my loose belly skin and wish I still had a washboard tummy? Yes. Does Batelli pinch it and laugh? Yes. But that’s when my admiration for this body really hits me. I made 3 miracles. In closing I think it boils down to self love. Say it with me… I LOVE ME. #ketotransformation #beforeandafter #ketodiet #ketoweightloss #weightlossjourney #selfcare #selflove
The ketogenic diet has also been clinically employed in order to curb epileptic seizures in children, and to reverse type 2 diabetes.
Actress Halle Berry said that she follows the keto diet to manage her type 1 diabetes, as the Inquisitr has reported.
“My [keto] diet is geared towards managing my diabetes,” Halle said. “The idea of it is you train your body to burn healthy fats, so I eat healthy fats all day long, like avocado, oil, coconut oil, butter, but don’t have sugar. When your body gets trained to burn fats, you’re constantly on fat-burning mode.”
In addition to keto, Jenna Jameson does intermittent fasting, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Clinical studies show that intermittent fasting is more effective for promoting weight loss than regular, linear diets.
Under Jenna’s 16:8 intermittent fasting plan, she eats during her eight-hour eating “window” and fasts the other 16 hours of the day.
For example, if Jameson has dinner one night at 6 p.m., she won’t eat again until 10 a.m. the next day.
View this post on Instagram
Ugh. I almost chickened out on posting this before image of me. This is me at my heaviest, probably around 187 maybe more. More than likely more. I asked my hubby to shoot a elbow up pic for a pro breastfeeding pic for IG. I don’t even know what to say, other than I’m so sorry to my body. Moving on. Let’s talk what a day of eating looks like for me on the 1 day I don’t practice #intermittentfasting I wake up with Batel around 7 am. I immediately chug 1-2 cups of coffee (regular instant) with a scoop of coconut oil and a splash of sugar free creamer (can’t stop won’t stop) In about an hour I make 3 scrambled eggs with mushrooms and a handful of Mexican mixed shredded cheese. I cut an avocado and take half. I then put Batel down for her nap at noon and work on my poshmark until she wakes at 2:30-3:00. I’m STARVING by then so I throw a ribeye steak in my cast iron skillet and grill it with purple onions and garlic. I serve it over kale. I don’t get enormously hungry for dinner so I usually bake a small fillet of fish (I love sea bass). That’s it! I get so many requests on what I eat so I may make this a weekly deal to help y’all with your #ketodiet ♥️ keep me updated on your progress, it makes me happy to hear your wins! Oh and can we just talk about my abs peeping through? ???? #beforeandafterweightloss #bodytransformation #healthylifestyle #sober #bodypositive #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #fitmom #healthylifestyle #keto #ketotransformation #beforeandafter
In addition to accelerating weight loss, intermittent fasting prevents disease and slows down aging, according to the medical journal Critical Care.
By giving your digestive tract a daily break for 12 hours or more, you drastically curb the inflammation caused by constant food digestion.