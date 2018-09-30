Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Puppy With Pellet Gun From Balcony

The man, Johansen Concepcion De La Ros, shot and killed the 8-month-old pup with a high-powered pellet rifle, according to cops.

Police arrested a Florida man on Saturday for allegedly taking a high-powered pellet-rifle with a scope and firing it at an 8-month-old puppy that was being walked by its owners. The dog, whose name is Princess, died after being shot by the suspect. Fox News reports that police said that the 19-year-old man, Johansen Concepcion De La Ros, fired on the animal from the second floor balcony of his apartment.

The Davie Police Department wrote about the callous incident in a Facebook post, and they said that De La Ros is facing a charge of felony cruelty to animals for his actions. Police said that the incident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. when Princess was walked by her owners on a “trail in the 2800 block of Southwest 73rd Way.”

The police wrote on the Facebook post that the 19-year-old saw a couple walking their small dog on a path near the lake. They went on to say that was when De La Ros armed himself with the weapon and scope, “took a knee, lined up the cross hairs, and took a shot, killing the little dog.”

The unfortunate pup’s owners didn’t know that happened when their dog was injured, only that the dog was bleeding from the mouth. They were able to find help from an off-duty Pembroke Pines police officer who was driving around in the area during the time the incident happened. The officer reportedly witnessed the shooting when it happened.

When the police arrived, one of the owners was covered in blood and holding the lifeless dog.

Police soon found De La Ros in a nearby apartment complex after talking to eyewitnesses, and they additionally recovered the rifle used to shoot Princess. WPLG reported that when the police went to the apartment where the suspect fired the shots, a man who identified himself as as Daniel Alvarez told them that the suspect had said to him in Spanish that he was going to shoot the dog.

The lifeless body of Princess was then transferred to an animal hospital. Veterinarians examining the dog said it was killed by a pellet that traveled through the dog’s chest.

The Davie Police Department posted photos of Johansen Concepcion De La Ros, along with graphic pictures of Princess after she had been shot. The photos show the puppy with blood on its mouth, along with the dog’s blood on the sidewalk.

Sadly, Princess belonged to the owners’ 8-year-old daughter. The family had moved to the area recently.

According to the police report, Concepcion De La Ros told police that the shooting was an accident and that he didn’t mean to shoot the dog. He is being held at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale on a $2,500 bond.