MoviePass Is Re-Subscribing Cancelled Users Unless They Opt Out

When MoviePass first came out, users questioned if they would ever want to quit. The $10 per month, all the movies you want deal seemed unsustainable – and it was. MoviePass promised theaters the full ticket price for each movie ticket, so theaters were more than happy to accept. MoviePass users saved money and got to see a ton of films. Obviously, this couldn’t be kept up and the bubble burst after a few months. MoviePass couldn’t sustain, the app stopped working entirely, and users everywhere were complaining about the poor service. It was also hard to cancel.

Gizmodo reports that now it might be even harder. See, after the initial dust settled, MoviePass decided on its new long-term plan – 3 movies a month for $10, with a number of restrictions and regulations attached. Many people cancelled, and went on their way. The business is facing a shareholder lawsuit, and has posted massive quarterly losses.

Now, the company is apparently resorting to unethical tactics to resuscitate it’s dying mass. Former subscribers received an email this weekend stating that they were part of a select test group. As a member of this group, they would receive the honor of having their MoviePass subscription reactivated. The users would be placed back on the MoviePass subscription plan of unlimited movies, one per day, at $9.95 a month, unless they clicked on a specific opt-out link.

I. Cancelled. @MoviePass. A month ago. This is what they just emailed me. How…is this allowed? If you thought you cancelled MoviePass, check your email. pic.twitter.com/v2wlkrA2IF — Caroline Moss (@socarolinesays) September 28, 2018

The email seems too good to be true and it is. It’s offering what sounds like the told MoviePass plan of one movie of the user’s choice per day. But now the service has changed, and cycles movie availability based on what seem to be random whims. For example, users who want to see Hell Fest using MoviePass must go Monday, October 1. There don’t seem to be any dates listed in the app beyond that, even though a horror movie is surely playing many places during the month of Halloween.

Users took to Twitter and Reddit to voice their discontent, saying the email and what it promised to do felt like fraud, especially to those who had explicitly opted out and unlinked their form of payment, yet still received the email.

MoviePass claims that this reactivation is allowable under their terms of service, which they say gives them the right to change the service at any time. But it seems more likely that this latest attempt at a revival will instead result in a total decimation of any remaining goodwill for the service.