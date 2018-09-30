Kourtney Kardashian Has Been Feeling Very ‘Happy’ With Scott Disick Lately, Per ‘People’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have split back in 2015, but they are bonded for life due to their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted out together in New York City with all three of their kids during a family trip, and People Magazine reports that Kourtney has been extremely happy with Scott lately.

“Kourtney and Scott are friends and co-parents. They have a very good relationship, so it’s not strange that they are together with the kids. They want the kids to feel like they are still a family and can have fun together. Lately, Kourtney is very happy with Scott. He is taking care of himself, isn’t partying and is a great dad,” an insider told the magazine.

On Saturday, Kardashian and Disick were spotted on the streets of New York City with the kids. The pair took their children to lunch and spent the day together as a family. Meanwhile, Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, spent the weekend back home in L.A. lounging by the pool with her friends.

Richie documented her weekend via her social media account, posting a photo of herself in a sexy, one piece, black bathing suit while lounging on an outdoor bed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a sneak peek for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was recently released, revealing that Scott Disick wanted to have another child with Kourtney Kardashian.

“So Scott just texts me that he wants to have another baby with Kourtney. I think he just wants one more, and she wants one more. I mean, it’s like, Scott has a girlfriend, Kourtney has a boyfriend — we get it. They don’t even have to have sex. It could be IVF,” Kim Kardashian is seen telling her friend, Larsa Pippen, in the clip.

Later, Kim reveals that she thinks Kourtney and Scott having another baby together is such a good idea that she writes her family an email to tell them the situation, and that they should all get on board and try to convince Kourt to have another child.

However, Khloe Kardashian soon calls Kim to tell her that she had accidentally left Kourtney on the email, meaning she’s seen the entire message, revealing Kim’s plan. After the preview was released, Kim took to Twitter to tell fans that leaving her sister on the email was a “real bad” mistake.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! Network