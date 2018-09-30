FBI Should Investigate Senate Judiciary Democrats Over Kavanaugh Hearings, Lindsey Graham Suggests

'Who betrayed Dr. Ford's trust? Who in Feinstein's office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?' Graham is asking.

Senator Lindsey Graham suggested Sunday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) should investigate Senate Judiciary Democrats over Kavanaugh hearings, Raw Story reports.

According to Lindsey Graham, the FBI should investigate questions such as “Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust? Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?”

Senator Graham is referencing a popular Republican talking point — often echoed by Fox News — that Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers are Democratic Party operatives, activists with a record of opposition to President Donald Trump’s administration.

Ford’s attorneys have — according to conservative media — betrayed their client’s trust, and violated their ethical responsibilities. Right wing pundits, journalists, and politicians like Graham have urged an FBI probe of Ford’s lawyers.

As the Washington Examiner reported, Christine Blasey Ford herself said that Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein had recommended attorneys to represent her against Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh. Ford’s lawyers, by their own admission, are representing their client pro bono.

The above arguments have been frequently deployed to discredit Ford, attempting to show that the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are entirely political. Much like many of his Republican colleagues, Senator Lindsey Graham is suggesting that the allegations against Kavanaugh are a political hit job.

Today, however, Graham went a step further, arguing that the FBI should not investigate Brett Kavanaugh. Graham suggests that President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee should not be investigated by the FBI at this juncture — having been subjected to six FBI background checks already.

“I don’t believe that he could have accomplished what he’s accomplished to have been a serial rapist in high school and stop it for the rest of your life,” Graham said, adding once again that the allegations against Kavanaugh are politically motivated.

“All I can tell you is it came from somebody with a political motive. There were three people who had the letter, people in Feinstein’s office, the congresswoman from California, and Ms. Katz and the legal team.”

The Kavanaugh-Ford hearing may be one of the biggest stories at the moment, but according to a recent poll it has failed to change many minds. As the Inquisitr reported, data shows that there appears to be little to no movement in support or lack thereof for Brett Kavanaugh. In other words, those who supported Kavanaugh before the hearing still do — and those who did not have not changed their minds either.