Gwyneth Paltrow Asked Gal-Pal Cameron Diaz For Wedding Planning Advice Prior To Marrying Brad Falchuk

The two actresses have been close friends for a long time

Gwyneth Paltrow pulled off the ultimate house wedding, as she and now-husband Brad Falchuk tied the knot in her Hamptons, New York, home on Saturday. According to a Sunday report by People, when the mother of two came to the realization that she wanted a home wedding, she immediately sought out longtime friend Cameron Diaz — as Diaz happened to have had a house wedding of her own.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after four years of dating, Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk, 47, said “I do” in front of their friends and family in the Goop founders home in the East Hamptons.

Some of the couple’s friends in attendance include A-list celebs such as — Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica, Steven Spielberg, Paltrow’s Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr., Benji Madden, and Cameron Diaz. Also in attendance was Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner, who is a renowned actress in her own right.

As it turns out, the Shakespeare in Love actress and Diaz happen to be close friends –and taking into consideration that Diaz and Madden got married in in their home in Beverley Hills back in 2015 — Paltrow knew that when it came to planning a home wedding, the There’s Something About Mary actress might have some experienced expertise to offer.

“Cameron was very excited about Gwyneth’s wedding,” a source told the media outlet. “Gwyneth has been giving her updates and asking for advice during the planning,” the source added.

In the end, it appears that the couple, who met on the set of the former Fox musical-comedy series Glee — which Falchuk produced and Paltrow guest starred in — opted for an outdoor wedding “under large white tents.”

“Cameron pulled off a private wedding even though the media found out about it before. Gwyneth wanted the same privacy,” the source continued.

Proving just how tight the two ladies are, Diaz was one of the guests who attended the Sliding Doors actress’s star-studded bridal shower back in April. Other attendees included former reality-TV star Nicole Richie, and Entourage actress Rachel Zoe.

The Shrek voice actress was also among the individuals who stood by the Oscar-winning actress when she and ex-husband — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin — decided to end their marriage in what they called a “conscious uncoupling” in 2014.

“I think it’s actually a very elevated and conscious and realized statement,” Diaz commented at the time.

Diaz went on to praise the former couple as being “really brave” for making the decision to phrase their split in the manner they did.

“I think that when people like Chris and Gwyneth, who really worked hard to be friends and keep the things that are really good and work in their relationship, which is being friends and being parents, which they are amazing at… people go their separate ways in other aspects of their life, and I think it’s really brave of them to phrase it that way.”

No word yet on whether or not Paltrow and Falchuk will go on a honeymoon.