NCAA Football Rankings: Shake-Up At The Top, Plenty Of New Teams Enter AP Top 25 After Week 5, Clemson Drops

The season isn't halfway over yet and shake-ups are already starting to move a lot of teams around in the polls.

The weekend of college football is officially over, and that means that it is time to see what the coaches and the media thought of the action. While there weren’t a ton of big upsets this week, there was some movement at both the top and the bottom of the polls, with a lot of new teams moving in. Near the top, though, Clemson had a rough outing and barely escaped with a win over Syracuse at home — which made voters realize that they may not be truly legit.

The Alabama Crimson Tide remained on top of the Top 25 Associated Press Poll with 61 of the 64 first-place votes. As reported by the Associated Press, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers also each received a first-place vote — while one was not given out at all.

Clemson is still in the Top 5 of both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, but they also dropped position in both of them. With a quarterback controversy and then a big injury on Saturday, the Tigers barely got by Syracuse. The Clemson Tigers dropped one spot in the AP while falling two spots — to number four — in the Coaches Poll.

Georgia is number two in both and is followed by Ohio State at three and Clemson at four. In the AP Top 25, the LSU Tigers hold the number five spot while the Oklahoma Sooners possess that ranking in the Coaches Poll, with LSU at number six.

Here is the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after Week 6 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Georgia Bulldogs

3.) Ohio State Buckeyes

4.) Clemson Tigers

5.) LSU Tigers

6.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

7.) Oklahoma Sooners

8.) Auburn Tigers

9.) West Virginia Mountaineers

10.) Washington Huskies

11.) Penn State Nittany Lions

12.) UCF Golden Knights

13.) Kentucky Wildcats

14.) Stanford Cardinal

15.) Michigan Wolverines

16.) Wisconsin Badgers

17.) Miami Hurricanes

18.) Oregon Ducks

19.) Texas Longhorns

20.) Michigan State Spartans

21.) Colorado Buffalos

22.) Florida Gators

23.) NC State Wolfpack

24.) Virginia Tech Hokies

25.) Oklahoma State Cowboys

Here is the Top 25 Coaches Poll after Week 6 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Georgia Bulldogs

3.) Ohio State Buckeyes

4.) Clemson Tigers

5.) Oklahoma Sooners

6.) LSU Tigers

7.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

8.) West Virginia Mountaineers

9.) Auburn Tigers

10.) Washington Huskies

11.) Penn State Nittany Lions

12.) Wisconsin Badgers

13.) UCF Golden Knights

14.) Stanford Cardinal

15.) Kentucky Wildcats

16.) Michigan Wolverines

17.) Miami Hurricanes

18.) Oregon Ducks

19.) Michigan State Spartans

20.) Texas Longhorns

21.) Oklahoma State Cowboys

22.) Colorado Buffalos

23.) Virginia Tech Hokies

24.) Boise State Broncos

25.) NC State Wolfpack

Some may say that it is still early in the season, and that anything is possible to happen before all is said and done. That is entirely true –and there is still a lot of football to be played in the 2018 NCAA season — but it is also accurate to say that every game counts. Even with a win, the Clemson Tigers ended up dropping a couple of spots, knocking them out of the playoffs if they were to start today. For now, the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 Polls rest as they stand — but next week will likely bring more changes.