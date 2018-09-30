Kanye West Says He Wants To ‘Abolish’ The 13th Amendment In ‘Confusing’ Twitter Post

'This represents good and America becoming whole again,' said the rapper in a tweet posted early Sunday afternoon.

Following his appearance on the Saturday Night Live season premiere last night, Kanye West remained a hot topic on social media on Sunday, as he posted a cryptic comment on Twitter about wanting to “abolish” the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

With less than a day having passed after he ended his SNL appearance with a pro-Donald Trump, anti-liberal media rant after the show, West took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, posting a photo of himself wearing the same red “Make America Great Again” hat he wore on SNL. With this photo, Kanye added some remarks about the 13th Amendment, which did away with slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime” when it was passed and ratified in 1865, as noted by the Library of Congress.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America to create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Commenting on Kanye West’s tweet about the 13th Amendment, both Elite Daily and TMZ observed that it was odd for the rapper to make such comments, with the former publication noting that the language he used had people on Twitter “confused.” TMZ wrote that it’s “hard to imagine” what West was referring to, as abolishing the 13th Amendment would theoretically allow the United States to enslave people, which goes against the message Kanye was trying to convey.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Similarly, Twitter users pointed out that Kanye West seemed to be sending mixed messages with his last post, which many interpreted as the rapper saying that he wants to end outsourcing and wants the government to create more jobs for Americans, but also wants to bring back slavery. Several users commented that the MAGA hat West was wearing might not be made in America, while at least one replied with images of the packaging of the rapper’s Yeezy shoes, highlighting the part of the box that says the shoes are made in China.

Still, there were a few users who defended West, including a user who tweeted that Kanye might have been referring to the part of the 13th Amendment which specifies that slavery can be used as punishment for certain crimes.

“No it wouldn’t. Nobody is going to try and reinstate slavery you buffoon. Also hes [sic] explicitly talking about slavery as a crime punishment part of the amendment.”

Regardless of what Kanye West wanted to say when he talked about wanting the 13th Amendment abolished, neither the rapper nor his representatives have yet to issue further comment on the matter, according to Elite Daily.