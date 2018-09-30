Aaryn Williams Of ‘Big Brother 15’ Has Revealed She Suffered A Miscarriage

Aaryn Williams (née Gries) was one of the houseguests on Season 15 of Big Brother. She recently took to her YouTube channel to come forward about her experience regarding an early miscarriage. “First of all, please don’t pity me! I am completely fine and just very grateful for my two healthy babies,” she writes in the caption of the video titled “humbled | early miscarriage“.
Aaryn has two daughters with her husband (who did not appear on Big Brother). The Season 15 houseguest was met with outrage following her eviction over controversial remarks she made while she was in the house regarding race. She lost her job following her time on the show, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Regarding her remarks, Aaryn had this to say.
“Some of the things were taken out of context but either way, I definitely regret saying those things. I never wanted to hurt or offend anyone, and when I realized how I had affected people, it made me really think about how I’m going about things. And I need to be more cognizant of what I’m doing and saying all the time.”
Despite Aaryn’s controversial time on Big Brother, a miscarriage is still a devastating thing to go through and fans are reaching out with their support. The comment section on Aaryn’s video is filled with encouraging messages for the mother. One fan by the name of Maryssa Albert writes, “You never have to justify how you’re feeling, you’re allowed to be sad!”. Other supporters wrote about their own experiences with miscarrying and offered words of wisdom and comfort.
The news of Aaryn’s miscarriage follows the news of another BB loss. Chris Williams (known as Swaggy C) and Bayleigh Dayton announced that they had conceived a baby in the BB house but that Bayleigh had ultimately miscarried in the jury house following her eviction. Fans were devastated and shocked to find out that such a tragedy had occurred during the season and offered support. Chris and Bayleigh had experienced some backlash following their surprising proposal during the live finale, but the hate has since died off following the news of their loss.
Let me first start by saying that I was SO ecstatic to be a mom! I understand to most the circumstances were not ideal. @swaggyctv and I did not make the best decision by being intimate so publicly but we were in our own world and completely forgot about everyone else when we were together. I just wanted to share and be transparent about my experience @bbangierockstar was my ROCK in the jury house. The B.B. team was amazing and discrete. @hbroucher, @fessyfitness and @scottie_salton held me down and were my family when I couldn’t speak to my family and I love you guys forever for that. To anyone that has ever lost a child, I AM SO SORRY!! I wouldn’t wish that pain on my worst enemy. ❤️ Full video in my bio. Also thank you to my family and friends for holding me down while I was in the house. Couldn’t live this life without y’all.
This would’ve been the first child for both Bayleigh and Chris. Julie Chen Moonves, the host of the show, showed her support to the couple after their news broke, as reported by The Inquisitr. Aaryn is receiving support from family and friends during this time but it is unclear whether BB has reached out to her at this time.