Aaryn Williams Of ‘Big Brother 15’ Has Revealed She Suffered A Miscarriage

Aaryn Williams (née Gries) was one of the houseguests on Season 15 of Big Brother. She recently took to her YouTube channel to come forward about her experience regarding an early miscarriage. “First of all, please don’t pity me! I am completely fine and just very grateful for my two healthy babies,” she writes in the caption of the video titled “humbled | early miscarriage“.

Aaryn has two daughters with her husband (who did not appear on Big Brother). The Season 15 houseguest was met with outrage following her eviction over controversial remarks she made while she was in the house regarding race. She lost her job following her time on the show, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Regarding her remarks, Aaryn had this to say.

“Some of the things were taken out of context but either way, I definitely regret saying those things. I never wanted to hurt or offend anyone, and when I realized how I had affected people, it made me really think about how I’m going about things. And I need to be more cognizant of what I’m doing and saying all the time.”

Despite Aaryn’s controversial time on Big Brother, a miscarriage is still a devastating thing to go through and fans are reaching out with their support. The comment section on Aaryn’s video is filled with encouraging messages for the mother. One fan by the name of Maryssa Albert writes, “You never have to justify how you’re feeling, you’re allowed to be sad!”. Other supporters wrote about their own experiences with miscarrying and offered words of wisdom and comfort.

The news of Aaryn’s miscarriage follows the news of another BB loss. Chris Williams (known as Swaggy C) and Bayleigh Dayton announced that they had conceived a baby in the BB house but that Bayleigh had ultimately miscarried in the jury house following her eviction. Fans were devastated and shocked to find out that such a tragedy had occurred during the season and offered support. Chris and Bayleigh had experienced some backlash following their surprising proposal during the live finale, but the hate has since died off following the news of their loss.

This would’ve been the first child for both Bayleigh and Chris. Julie Chen Moonves, the host of the show, showed her support to the couple after their news broke, as reported by The Inquisitr. Aaryn is receiving support from family and friends during this time but it is unclear whether BB has reached out to her at this time.