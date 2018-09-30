Meghan Markle’s Givenchy Gown Costs More Than Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen Dress, Reports Express

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wedding budget revealed.

The cost of Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding gown, designed by British dress designer Clare Waight Keller, has been revealed. The Duchess of Sussex seems to have spent a prettier penny on her wedding dress than the Kate Middleton did on her Alexander McQueen dress. More information concerning the budget of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding recently. Based on calculations, the much smaller weddings seems to have cost more than Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s bid day.

According to Express UK, Meghan Markle spent an estimated £390,000 on her Givenchy wedding dress which equates to about $500,000. Kate Middleton spent less on her wedding gown, compared to the Duchess of Sussex. Prince William’s wife spent £250,000 or about $300,000 on her Alexander McQueen gown, designed by Sarah Burton. In addition to the £390K wedding gown, Meghan Markle spent another £60,000 or about $80,000 on a second dress for her big day by another British designer named Stella McCartney, reported Hello Magazine.

Before any angry tweets ensue, however, it is important to note that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have shouldered the cost of both her wedding dresses. According to Lifestyle, Duchess Meghan reportedly spent $5 million or £3.8 million of her own money on the royal wedding.

Also, Marie Claire mentioned a statement released by Kensington Palace which vaguely explained who would be paying for the royal wedding. The Palace announced that the Royal Family would be paying for “core aspects” of the wedding. The statement describes Prince Harry’s family paying for entertainment, decoration, the reception, and the church service.

It is unclear whether or not Meghan Markle’s dresses were defined as “core aspects” to a royal wedding or if the Royal Family limited the wedding budget to those items Kensington Palace enumerated. The list may have included the wedding dresses and may have not.

Meghan Markle v Kate Middleton wedding dress: Style, fabric and designer compared https://t.co/IjLoDPwTGP pic.twitter.com/pnkXYx7yr8 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 19, 2018

Either way, though, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding has been estimated to have cost more than Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big day. Despite the smaller venue and the fewer guests, it is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent about £8 million or USD$10 million more than their counterparts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It seems that the higher bill was due to the amount of security needed for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. Express UK stated the tighter security was required due to “increased terrorist threats.”

Seeing as how happy the new royal couple seems, though, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a marriage that far exceeds the total worth of their wedding day.