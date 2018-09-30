Quantcast

Netflix October 2018: What’s Coming & Going This Month?

Here's everything that's coming and going from Netflix next month.

Netflix October 2018
Entertainment

October of 2018 is right around the corner and Netflix subscribers everywhere know what that means – a new list of content is being scheduled for addition and removal from the streaming giant’s library. Wondering if your favorite movie or TV show is getting the axe? Hoping for something new to watch this month? Here’s the complete list of everything coming and going from Netflix this month.

Everything coming to Netflix this month:

October 1

  • Angel Eyes
  • Anger Management
  • Billy Madison
  • Black Dynamite
  • Blade
  • Blade II
  • Blazing Saddles
  • Empire Records
  • Gotham:Season 4
  • Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
  • Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
  • Must Love Dogs
  • My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
  • Mystic River
  • New York Minute
  • Once Upon a Time in America
  • Pay It Forward
  • Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
  • Rumble in the Bronx
  • She’s Out of My League
  • Sommersby
  • The Dead Pool
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • The Green Mile
  • The Lake House
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • The Shining
  • V for Vendetta
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno

October 2

  • Joe Rogan: Strange Times
  • MeatEater: Season 7
  • Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
  • Monty Python’s Life of Brian

October 3

  • Truth or Dare

October 4

  • Creeped Out
  • The Haunting of Molly Hartley
  • Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

October 5

  • Big Mouth:Season 2
  • Dancing Queen
  • Élite
  • Empire Games
  • Little Things: Season 2
  • Malevolent
  • Private Life
  • Super Monsters Save Halloween
  • Super Monsters: Season 2
  • The Rise of Phoenixes
  • YG Future Strategy Office

October 6

  • Little Things: Season 1

October 8

  • Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4
  • Mo Amer: The Vagabond

October 9

  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

October 10

  • 22 July
  • Pacto de Sangue

October 11

  • Salt Fat Acid Heat
  • Schitt’s Creek: Season 4

October 12

  • Apostle
  • Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
  • Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
  • FightWorld
  • ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
  • Tarzan and Jane: Season 2
  • The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2
  • The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
  • The Haunting of Hill House
  • The Kindergarten Teacher

October 15

  • Octonauts: Season 4
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

October 16

  • Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up

October 19

  • Accidentally in Love
  • Ask the Doctor
  • Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series
  • Derren Brown: Sacrifice
  • Distrito salvaje
  • Gnome Alone
  • Haunted
  • Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2
  • Illang: The Wolf Brigade
  • Larva Island
  • Making a Murderer: Part 2
  • Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3
  • The Night Comes For Us
  • Wanderlust

October 21

  • Robozuna

October 23

  • ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH

October 24

  • Bodyguard

October 25

  • Great News: Season 2

October 26

  • Been So Long
  • Castlevania: Season 2
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  • Dovlatov
  • Jefe
  • Shirkers
  • Terrorism Close Calls

October 27

  • Girl from Nowhere

October 28

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

October 30

  • Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory
  • The Degenerates

October 31

  • Goldie & Bear: Season 2
  • GUN CITY

Everything leaving Netflix this month:

October 1

  • 21
  • Adventureland
  • Akira
  • Bad Boys
  • Boogie Nights
  • Cinderella Man
  • Curse of Chucky
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
  • Full Metal Jacket
  • Guess Who
  • Inside Man
  • Let Me In
  • Life Is Beautiful
  • Menace II Society
  • Red Dragon
  • Scream 2
  • Sin City
  • Stealth
  • The Adventures of Tintin
  • The Clan
  • The Family Man
  • The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
  • The Lost Boys
  • The Rugrats Movie
  • Trading Places
  • White Collar: Seasons 1-6

October 2

  • The Human Centipede: First Sequence

October 6

  • The BFG

October 8

  • 90210: Seasons 1-5
  • Kubo and the Two Strings

October 10

  • Leap Year

October 13

  • The Nut Job

October 14

  • About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
  • The Babadook

October 17

  • Donnie Darko

October 22

  • The Secret Life of Pets

October 24

  • V/H/S/2

October 25

  1. Big Eyes
  2. Queen of Katwe

October 26

  • Southside with You

October 28

  • Bridget Jones’s Baby

As Cosmopolitan points out, there are a lot of great Netflix Originals hitting the streaming library this month including Season 2 of Big Mouth and Part 2 of Making a Murderer.

Unfortunately, there are also a lot of big family-friendly titles scheduled for removal this month including The Secret Life of Pets, The Nut Job, Leap Year, and BFG.