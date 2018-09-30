Kim Kardashian Glammed Up Daughter North West For Kanye West’s Appearance On ‘SNL’

It seems Kim Kardashian wanted everything to be perfect ahead of her husband Kanye West’s performance on the Season 44 premiere of Saturday Night Live, including the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, North, who was pampered with an all-out glam session just before her father’s big night, per People.

In a slew of videos and photos posted on her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, did not hesitate to make it look as if her daughter, who was all decked out in an orange dress with matching orange eyeliner made complete with white sneakers, was just moments away from walking the red—or orange carpet.

However, judging by the look on North’s face in one of the videos, VIP treatment isn’t all its cracked up to be when you’re still a little girl.

“Oh, come on. Who is the bigger diva?” Kim can be heard saying in one of the videos. “Let me see this look. Let me see this look,” the mother of three added as North tried to make a run for it.

In one of the photos, Kim is carefully applying North’s bold eye-catching look, as her daughter sits in the make-up chair.

“She’s coming for me and stealing my glam squad” the KKW Beauty owner wrote.

Even though she’s only a 5-year-old, North already understands the art of being humble. After Kim asked her “who’s the prettiest girl in the whole world”, North responded, “Penelope,” without skipping a beat.

“That’s a sweet answer,” Kim told her.

As many KUWTK fans are aware, Penelope, 6, is North’s cousin and the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who both happened to attend Kanye’s SNL season opener as well.

A couple of the other videos showed North seemingly enjoying her father’s performance as she was given what appeared to be front row access and busted out some moves. After the show was done, Kanye—who recently decided to change his name to Ye—scooped North up in his arms, as he exited the stage.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye’s performance on Saturday night was not what many had thought it would be. For starters, the “Famous” rapper entered the stage at the beginning of show donning a green Perrier water bottle costume, but it was his final, send-off performance—sporting a MAGA hat, Kanye went into an impassioned Pro-Trump speech while throwing shade at the Democratic party—that has created much media buzz.

“Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats. It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan,” he said to the audience.

Kanye’s rant, which apparently made some of the SNL cast members feel uneasy, garnered no applause from the audience, but it apparently received some boos for some of the crowd.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays on NBC.