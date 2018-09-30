Emily Ratajkowski Shares Sexy Bikini Snap On Instagram, As She Jokes With @thefatjewish

Emily Ratajkowski shared a sexy bikini snap on Instagram today. In the photo, she lounged on a beach towel at the beach, as she tugged at her thong bikini bottom with her left hand. The leopard-print swimsuit certainly showcased her assets, as her hair blew into her face thanks to the wind. And just an hour before she shared the bikini pic, she also joked with Instagram user @thefatjewish. She reposted a screenshot from his page, where he was quoted as saying the following.

“Instagram has turned into a competition of who can pull their bathing suit up their a** the farthest.”

To that, Emily simply joked, “I’d say we won? @thefatjewish” Fans loved this, as one person said, “savage,” as another said, “And people love it.” Others said, “You definitely came first,” as others shared a laugh-crying emoji.

By “we,” she was referring to her Inamorata swimwear line and herself. On her swimwear page, she often shares vintage photos that she thinks embodies the brand’s image, as well as photos of friends and other models wearing her bathing suits. This has included Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt, who sported her leopard-print front-tie bikini, along with a throwback photo of Naomi Campbell. The photo of Naomi was extra revealing, as it was a picture of her posing nude with just smears of gold leaf placed throughout her body.

The Instagram user @thefatjewish has over 10.5 million followers. The man behind the profile is named Josh Ostrovsky. He sometimes posts other people’s tweets on his page, it’s hard to know for sure where Emily’s screenshot came from though. It might have been a direct quote from Josh, or someone else’s comment that he shared.

Ratajkowski is far from shy about sharing revealing photos of herself. She’s been an outspoken proponent of women choosing when and how to show their bodies, and has created a cult following on social media. Many of her posts show her wearing her Inamorata swimwear, which she designs and markets herself. This is what Emily said about why she shares images of herself with her fans, according to Maxim.

“I find empowerment in celebrating and sharing my sexuality. I think my body is beautiful and a lot of different bodies are beautiful.”

This simple statement is what has fueled her stardom, along with a budding business venture. Of course, she’s busy with plenty of other projects, including modeling and acting.