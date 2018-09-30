Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Fringed Showgirl Mini Dress That Shows Off Her Gorgeous Stems

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian pose together to do their part to kick off Estée Lauder's Breast Cancer Campaign.

Elizabeth Hurley is known for her lavish way of living and supermodel stints, but the 53-year-old recently got down-to-earth and posed with son and model Damian Hurley to lend their attractive faces and physiques to a campaign designed to help the Estée Lauder company raise breast cancer awareness. Hurley also posted a pic snapped of the ridiculously beautiful pair working it at the event to her @elizabethhurley1 Instagram account Sunday, inciting over 8,000 likes so far.

The Instagram pic shows that the fashionista, who was previously linked to high-profile celeb Hugh Grant, is anything but over-the-hill. In the photo, she rocks a fringed sexy little mini dress that showcases plenty of skin and legs that go on for days. The ageless beauty wore the cinched showgirl dress with sass, and the form-fitting piece clung to her curves. The frock even showed a subtle hint of cleavage.

Fans crushed and showed their admiration for the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star with a wide array of comments.

derek_bennett6041 said, “Those legs! Hubba bubba.”

Damian, on the other hand, is shown striking a chic pose next to her in a stylish suit with lightly-hued moss-patterned accents on a dark background. He wears a dark shirt underneath the suit’s top.

Followers commented that the 16-year-old model had inherited his mom’s good looks.

_Cilagomes_ said, “Moms Genes????he is Gorgeous as his Mother????????❤️????????”

And if some of the other’s comments are any indication, the suit is inevitably going to sell out.

“Pretty much need that suit. Sharp,” cgeucare commented.

Elizabeth Hurley’s enviable looks seem to look better and better as she’s aged, and she told the Cut that she credits an active lifestyle for her toned body and mesmerizing beauty.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me.”

The Bedazzled star first entered the public’s consciousness back in 1994 when she debuted a jaw-dropping Versace safety-pin dress on a date with Hugh Grant at the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere.

Many have asked since that time how Liz Hurley maintains her svelte and timeless figure. She explained to Grazia Magazine that she didn’t get it from going under the knife. She added that she was keen to stay away from plastic surgery, citing that she was too scared to do it.

Hurley also told Grazia that she’d never had fillers, but that she did have botox injected into her forehead before.

Elizabeth Hurley has modeled and acted for quite a while, but the longest running gig she’s had to date is with Estée Lauder. She was formerly the face of the beauty company until 2001, but she’s been a spokesperson for them for more than twenty years.

Damian’s biological father is film producer Steve Bing, who Elizabeth Hurley briefly dated. However, she considers former husband Arun Nayar, an Indian textiles heir, his real father. The Inquisitr reported highlights on the first joint interview that the attractive mother and son modeling team gave on Sept. 30 to Judith Woods. The two discussed their tight bond during the interview and their mutual admiration for one another.

Damian Hurley also discussed during the interview his pride regarding his famous mother’s continued work on raising breast cancer awareness.