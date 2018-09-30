‘Big Brother 20’s’ Tyler Crispen Admits He Felt ‘Rushed’ During The Finale, Reveals What He Would’ve Said

Spoiler Alert, Obviously.

Tyler Crispen may have not won the $500 thousand grand prize during Wednesday night’s finale of “Big Brother,” but the Hilton Head lifeguard walked away with the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest and a new girlfriend (Angela Rummans, who placed fourth). Tyler was favored to win by a lot of fans this season. Even Julie Chen Moonves, the host of the show, said he was playing the best game around midseason, according to a CBS interview.

It all came down to finale night where Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen had to convince a jury of their peers to crown them as the BB victor. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the live finale seemed rushed and some felt that the final two didn’t get nearly enough time to plead their case. Haleigh Broucher, a jury member, revealed as she placed her vote that she had decided her vote during the final speeches. Her vote went to Tyler. Could Tyler have pulled out more votes if he was given ample time? Nobody will ever know for sure, but Tyler himself has said he felt “rushed” during an interview with TV Guide. He elaborated by saying,

“I really didn’t feel like I had enough time. But yeah, I wish there was a little bit more time, for sure. But it’s okay. I was such a nervous wreck, I was barely able to talk. So I don’t know if I would have been able to get any good points across if I did have more time. So yeah, I do wish I had more time.”

So what would he have said if the live finale had been structured a bit better? The runner-up said,

“I just wish that I had really laid out my game in more detail, you know. I don’t think they understood how much I was behind the scenes, how much of a superfan I was of this game, how much I understood what was going on. I couldn’t get that across.”

Tyler also brought up how he felt he was the mastermind for keeping a powerhouse player safe all season — Brett Robinson. Perhaps that would’ve been an important point to make as Tyler and Angela were the two major players behind Brett’s eviction. However, Brett’s vote went to Tyler to win in the end so perhaps it wouldn’t have made any difference at all.

The runner-up thinks he could’ve maybe flipped Scottie Salton (who voted for Kaycee Clark to win). Tyler expressed his wish to convey how loyal his game was despite it seeming cutthroat from the outside.

In the end, Kaycee Clark (a competition and social beast) walked away victorious as the franchise’s first openly lesbian winner. It was a nail-biting conclusion fit for one of the most entertaining seasons in recent BB history.