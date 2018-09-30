‘Last Man Standing’ Takes Digs At ABC In Fox Debut

The cast threw several shades at ABC for their decision to cancel the series.

After being canceled by ABC in May of last year and picked up by Fox, Last Man Standing kicked things off with a bang on September 28 with their Season 7 debut. As the Inquisitr already reported, the Season 7 debut crushed ABC’s previous viewer ratings on the show despite a lot of critics claiming reviving the show was a mistake.

In a comedic way that only fans of the series who have watched all six previous seasons could appreciate – the Season 7 debut took several digs the ABC network for canceling such a “popular show.” Both fans – and the cast – were up in arms last year when ABC made the sudden and surprising decision to cancel the series despite having great ratings and a loyal fan base. While it was never really clear why the network decided to pull the plug on the series, many speculated Tim Allen’s political views had something to do with it.

According to The Wrap, the writers didn’t hold back using as many opportunities as possible to throw shade at ABC for their decision to cancel the series. The first few minutes of the episode included a very entertaining conversation between Kyle, Vanessa, and Mike that only those familiar with the series history of being on and canceled by the ABC network would truly appreciate.

The episode kicked off with a frustrated Kyle sitting on the Baxter family couch: “I’m trying to get the DVR to record my favorite show but it’s not on.”

Vanessa: “Oh. Well maybe it got canceled. You know, the TV business can be a heartless bastard.”

Kyle: “Canceled? Why would they cancel a popular show that everybody loves?”

Mike chimed in from the kitchen, off-camera: “Maybe they’re a buncha idiots.”

Mike (entering the scene for the first time): “Just try another channel.”

Vanessa: “Oh Mike. They don’t just take a show off of one network and put it on a different network.”

Kyle: “Hey, there it is! You were right Mr. B.”

All three watch Kyle’s show for a minute before continuing the conversation.

Mike: “Am I wrong or is it like way better on this network?”

Vanessa: “Way better, way better. I’ll be d***ed, I’ve never heard of this happening before.”

Mike, straight-to-camera: “Well, it’s pretty rare, but the show must have a lot of loyal, kicka** fans, huh?”

At the end of the episode, Tim’s character used his Outdoor Man VLOG as an opportunity to take one last shot at ABC for canceling the series despite having good ratings at a loyal fan base.

“If nobody’s talking, then nobody’s listening. If nobody’s listening, nobody’s learning. And if nobody’s learning, then good TV shows get canceled.”

Episode 2 titled, “Man vs. Myth” airs on October 5 on Fox. Will Episode 2 of Season 7 take any more cracks at the ABC network? Tune in to find out.