Marvel Cinematic Universe: Estimating All Phase 4 Films Of The Next Two Years

Four films are set to kick off Phase 4 of the MCU over the next two years. Here are the projections.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is about to wrap up Phase 3 after Avengers 4 hits theaters next year. Every film that comes out after the climactic movie will be in Phase 4, which will be drastically different from the first 10 years of films from Marvel Studios. Fans of the studio and its movies have been wondering just what to expect in Phase 4, and while a few films have been confirmed, others are just speculated upon at this point.

Screen Rant has predicted which Phase 4 films will come out in the year 2020 since only one MCU film in the newest Phase will be taking place in 2019. After Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 close out Phase 3 in the first half of the year, Spider-Man: Far From Home will kick off Phase 4 on July 5, 2019. This marks the last MCU film of the year, but there will be plenty of other superhero flicks to enjoy from the X-Men Universe.

As far as 2020 goes, here’s what Screen Rant is suggesting we can all expect.

Doctor Strange 2

For a while, it didn’t seem like we’d be getting a sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch’s original film, which came out in 2016. Despite doing great in the box office, the film didn’t perform as well as other MCU standalones, and its future was in jeopardy. With the success of the character in Infinity War, making a Doctor Strange 2 is a no-brainer. MCU head honcho Kevin Feige finally confirmed there would be a sequel to the mystic arts film and the best guess for its release is May 1, 2020.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 surely won't make its 2020 release date… But Doctor Strange 2 can. He wouldn't even need to use the Time Stone!https://t.co/J2Un7VEpTS pic.twitter.com/ZayGLik9M8 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 21, 2018

The Eternals

At some point, a new franchise would need to pop up in Phase 4 to keep the studio moving right along. That pressure appears to be falling on The Eternals, a fictional human race created by the Celestials, which fans might remember from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Thanos has a connection to both the Eternals and Deviants so there could be a segway to learn more about the Mad Titan’s past when this movie eventually premieres. The current estimated premiere date is August 7, 2020.

Black Widow

After years and years of begging and speculation, it was finally confirmed that Black Widow would be getting her own solo movie. Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as the Russian spy just a year-and-a-half after Avengers 4 premieres. This will be the last Phase 4 film of 2020, estimated to be released on November 6, 2020.

Rumour: The standalone Black Widow movie could involve the 'Y2K' bug of 1999 ???? (via @MCUCosmic) pic.twitter.com/sejen1NS36 — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) September 24, 2018

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Fans might notice that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being left off the docket for 2020 and it all has to do with the scandal surrounding James Gunn. After the Guardians director was fired by Disney for inappropriate tweets — as previously reported by Inquisitr— the whole project was put in limbo. The film has still not found its new director, despite the fact that it’s keeping Gunn’s original script. Vol. 3 was confirmed to debut in 2020, but one to two more years might be tacked on until things get straightened out. The film was going to set the course for Phase 4, but future narratives and plans had to be reworked upon Gunn’s firing.