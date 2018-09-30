Tiffany Haddish Once Auditioned For ‘Flavor Of Love’

Comedian Tiffany Haddish revealed in an interview with Wired recently that she once auditioned for the early 2000’s reality show Flavor of Love. According to the Huffington Post, the Night School star auditioned for Flavor of Love, which ran on VH1, but backed out of the audition process pretty quickly.

“You know I auditioned for that show. But when I found out it was Flavor Flav you had to be in the house with I was like, ‘Oh no thank you. I don’t want this job,'” Haddish said.

The show first aired in 2006 and followed rapper Flavor Flav in an attempt to find love. Set up similar to shows like The Bachelor, Flavor of Love featured a house full of women vying for Flav’s attention and love. The show was somewhat of a spin-off of the show Strange Love, which followed Flav’s relationship with Danish actress Brigitte Nielsen.

Flavor of Love lasted for three seasons. Flav ultimately ended up marrying Liz, the mother of his seventh child, instead of one of the three winners from Flavor of Love, which included Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, Chandra “Deelishis” Davis, and Tresha “Thing 2.” In addition to the drama between the contestants, the show also thrust reality television star Tiffany “New York” Pollard into the spotlight.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Image

The impact that Flavor of Love had on reality TV in the early aughts is palpable. Not only did it last for three seasons and inspire the show Charm School where FOL contestants tried to revamp their image, but it also inspired a number of spin-offs including I Love New York and I Love Money. It also inspired the show Rock Of Love, which followed Poison rocker Brett Michaels in his attempts at finding his soul mate.

Haddish’s interview with her Night School costar Kevin Hart revealed that the comedian is not currently in a relationship. In an interview with Stephen Colbert earlier this month, Haddish spoke about her current relationship status.

“I haven’t been dating. My personal relationships haven’t been that good. But I have been keeping up with my weighted blanket and my toys that I get off of Groupon. And batteries ― batteries are a girl’s best friend.”

Haddish gushed about her weighted blanket, which she says is “filled with what I think is sand.”

“You can throw that over your legs, and you spray a little cologne over it, and you throw it over your arms, and it feels like a man is holding you,” Haddish said. She added that while she is not currently in a relationship, she is open to the possibility.