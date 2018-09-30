George W. Bush Is Allegedly Phoning Senators To Get Their Full Support And Votes For Brett Kavanaugh

George W. Bush has called Kavanaugh 'a man of the highest integrity'.

George W. Bush may have appeared to many Democrats as the “good guy” lately when compared to Donald Trump, but recent events indicate that he may have pledged his full support to the Trump administration as he is reportedly phoning up senators to try and get their votes for Brett Kavanaugh.

According to Business Insider, Bush has been working hard to contact undecided senators that could be swing voters, which include Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and also the Republican Senators Jeff Flake, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. George W. Bush is allegedly trying to discuss the sexual allegations that Kavanaugh is facing to try and win the full support of these senators so that Kavanaugh can take his seat on the Supreme Court.

Part of the reason for George W. Bush phoning these senators is that they are reportedly not influenced by Donald Trump and, perhaps unwilling to speak with Trump about the allegations Brett Kavanaugh is facing, Bush may feel that he is in a much better position to garner votes for Kavanaugh than the president.

It is worth noting that Bush phoned these senators before Christine Blasey Ford gave her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday when she stated that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s. Regardless, the next day Sen. Jeff Flake publicly declared that he would have no issue with confirming Brett Kavanaugh, having made his mind up on the matter. This, however, would not have gown down well with rape victims as many survivors confronted him on his way to the vote.

It may surprise some that George W. Bush should so fully support Brett Kavanaugh, but he does have a history with the man as Kavanaugh was responsible for the presidential election recount in Florida in 2000. Bush held Kavanaugh in such high esteem that just three years later he nominated him for the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, and Kavanaugh also served as George W. Bush’s White House staff secretary.

This is why when Donald Trump suggested that Brett Kavanaugh should have a seat on the Supreme Court back in July George W. Bush fully embraced the idea, telling the press that in his opinion Kavanaugh was a decent family man that was full of integrity.

“He is a fine husband, father, and friend — and a man of the highest integrity. He will make a superb Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.”

It would appear that Ford’s testimony has not put George W. Bush off the idea of Brett Kavanaugh sitting on the Supreme Court as he has now said that he and wife Laura Bush “stand by our comments,” and it is unclear if he is still phoning senators to try and get their support for Kavanaugh or if he has swayed them already.