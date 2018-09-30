WWE ‘Raw’ Preview: Two Matches Booked Thus Far & Shawn Michaels To Appear

WWE Raw comes to us this week from the Key Arena in Seattle, Washington, and the action airs Monday night on the USA Network at 8 p.m. EST. Thus far, the WWE has booked two matches for Raw, and Shawn Michaels is also scheduled to appear. In addition to the matches listed below, The Shield will likely have another confrontation with Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre, ahead of their six-man tag team match at WWE Super Show-Down.

Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens

Last Monday, Bobby Lashley’s bout against Elias ended in total chaos when Kevin Owens’ targeted Lio Rush, ending in a disqualification against Lashley. This week on Raw, Lashley will have a chance to for revenge when he faces Owens in a singles contest. Of course, Rush will in the corner of Bobby and Elias will likely be in the corner of Owens. John Cena and “The Dominator” are teaming together at Super Show-Down to face Owens and Elias in a tag team match, so utter chaos breaking out once again on Raw is highly likely.

HBK Returns To Raw

WWE.com describes what fans can expect with “The Heartbreak Kid’s” appearance on Raw.

“Sensing that Shawn Michaels will insert himself into his final battle against Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down, The Undertaker enlisted his brother Kane to watch his back in Melbourne, Australia and keep HBK at bay.” “As the longstanding rivalry between The Game and The Phenom continues to intensify, Michaels drops in on the final Raw before WWE Super Show-Down and will no doubt have much to say about his best friend’s last dance with The Deadman. Will The Showstopper further provoke The Undertaker (and perhaps his brother) before heading Down Under?”

As fans know, when the WWE asks a question regarding a confrontation, the answer is likely yes. With Triple H, The Undertaker, Kane, and Shawn Michaels heading to Super Show-Down, it’s very likely that “The Game” will interject himself in the meeting between “The Heartbreak Kid” and “The Dead Man.” In addition, depending on what his political schedule always on Monday, Kane may show up and surprise fans on Raw.

Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott

At Super Show-Down, WWE Raw Women’s champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey will team with the Bella Twins to take on The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team match. While the WWE universe is looking forward to that Australia bout, it seems that most fans are more excited for Rousey’s and Ruby’s singles match on Raw, and it appears to be a non-title match. Most wrestling experts feel that Ruby Riott is one of the more underrated superstars on Raw, and that her style is a great compliment for Rousey’s in-ring bravura. Ronda Rousey versus Ruby Riott could easily be a pay-per-view contest, and while this will likely break out into bedlam, the WWE is giving it to fans on Raw this Monday.