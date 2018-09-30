The Beckhams & The Clooneys are both set to attend

October will bring the second royal wedding of the year, and though Princess Eugenie might not be as well known as Prince Harry, her big day will be no less star-studded as she and her fiance Jack Brooksbank have a number of celebrity friends. Looking forward, the tentative guest list is being revealed, which includes a few surprises.

Town & Country says that like the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry royal wedding “Posh & Becks” David and Victoria Beckham will attend Princess Eugenie’s nuptials. In fact, the princess is using Victoria Beckham’s wedding planner.

British singing star Ellie Goulding is scheduled to be a guest as the singer and the York Princess are close friends who were spotted out together in New York. It’s unclear if she will perform at the party to follow the ceremony.

The Clooneys, George and Amal are certainly invited as the groom, Jack Brooksbank works for George Clooney and his tequila company, Casamigos. Another couple who got an invite from Brooksbank would be Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, as Gerber was also a founding partner of Casamigos.

The royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will actually have more guests than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding with an area reserved outside of the church at Windsor.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her fiance, Josh Kushner are close friends of Princess Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, but they are likely to attend. Elton John tends to be a staple at royal events, as he attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

There was a question initially about whether or not the public would be able to view the pomp and circumstance of Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding because she has no “official role” in the royal family. But it sounds like Eugenie and Jack’s royal wedding might be great for people watching.

But while it was recently decided that Princess Eugenie’s wedding would be streamed live, many members of the public have said that the security costs involved in a lengthy open carriage ride around Windsor.

“Which begs the question: who on earth thought it was a good idea for minor royal Princess Eugenie—the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson—to copy the carriage ride of Meghan and Harry’s nuptials when she weds her boyfriend, former barman Jack Brooksbank, on October 12 this year?”

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are covering the cost of the actual wedding of their daughter, Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank.