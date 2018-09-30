Cristiano Ronaldo Says Rape Claims Are ‘Fake News’ But ‘Spiegel’ Claims Documents Show He Admits ‘She Said No’

The rape claims being made against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo have rocked the soccer world. Many of his fans have already taken to bashing the accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, who has reportedly gone into hiding to escape their fury. And now, Ronaldo has claimed in an Instagram Live video that all of the news is just “fake, fake news.” This is what he said.

“No, no, no, no, no – what they said today [is] fake, fake news. They wanna promote by my name, it’s normal. They wanna be famous to say my name, yeah, but it’s part of the job. I’m a happy man and all good.”

While Ronaldo is claiming that Kathryn’s claims are part of the “fake news” campaign, he also suggests that she’s merely doing this to get attention.

On the other hand, Der Spiegel published an extensive article on September 29 and in the article, they claim to have “numerous documents,” including a 27-page document that reportedly has the following bombshell evidence.

“The document contains a version of how Ronaldo experienced that night, including the following quote: ‘She said no and stop several times.'”

This lines up with Kathryn’s version of events, which is described in detail in the Der Spiegel article.

Cristiano Ronaldo says accusations that he raped a US woman in 2009 are "fake news". ???? https://t.co/JXCD2eeyKK pic.twitter.com/eVDnSWEiEJ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 30, 2018

In the article, Kathryn’s narrative is printed, and it includes how Cristiano entered the bathroom with his penis hanging out while she was changing into a bathing suit. Kathryn then said that “Basically he… he begged me to touch his penis for 30 seconds.” This then reportedly escalated into him saying “‘I’ll let you go if you give me a kiss.’ [Kathryn] said, ‘OK, I’ll kiss you but I’m not going to touch your nasty penis.'”

Cristiano Ronaldo accuser speaks publicly about alleged 2009 rape, files civil suit in Nevada. https://t.co/qBl0OpKxkR pic.twitter.com/7xKyODikKp — Slate (@Slate) September 30, 2018

Apparently, that just set off the soccer player, who then grabbed her, pushed her down, and forced anal sex on her.

Kathryn claims that she said, “No, no, no, no” while holding her vagina as he jumped on her. And that’s what Ronaldo supposedly remembered, too.

So now, the irony is that Ronaldo is saying “No, no, no, no, no – what they said today [is] fake, fake news.”

Cristiano Ronaldo posts video blasting false reports https://t.co/tTuijGxxoV pic.twitter.com/VlzVKvdlWK — Sun Sport (@SunSport) September 30, 2018

Kathryn described some of the reasons why she stayed silent. One was because she signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2010 and received a payment of $375,000, according to the Inquisitr. That’s a similar storyline to how Stormy Daniels was paid off in return for her silence about her affair with Donald Trump. Kathryn also expressed that she was fearful over what could happen if she were to go public with the claims since Ronaldo is a well-loved and world-famous public figure.