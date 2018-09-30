Real Housewives Star Ashley Darby Stands By Husband Amid Allegations Of Sexual Assault

Real Housewives of the Potomac star Ashley Darby stands by her husband, Michael Darby, amid allegations of sexual assault. According to People, the 30-year-old shared a photo of her and her husband, 72, on Instagram, with the caption “no worries.” The post comes after Bravo and production company Truly Original, which produces RHOP, stated they would be suspending Michael from filming the show’s fourth season after he allegedly groped a cameraman on the set of the show.

“Bravo has comprehensive policies and guidelines relating to the safety of cast and crew which production companies are required to follow, in addition to their own protocols they have in place,” said a statement from Bravo. “We take all allegations seriously and then proceed accordingly with our producing partners.”

The cameraman, whose name has not yet been released, stated that Michael gave him a flirtatious look after groping him. The camera operator told Michael to stop, then alerted his supervisor of the incident.

This is not the first time Michael has touched someone inappropriately. In the first season of the show, Michael patted the bottom of another man. When co-star Gizelle Bryant, who saw the incident, spoke to Ashley about it, Ashley said it was a joke.

Michael has been charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct for the incident with the cameraman. But Ashley denies that any charges have been filed against her husband, and has even denied his suspension from Bravo.

She posted a photo on her Instagram of Michael with a caption explaining that things aren’t as bad as they seem.

“No charges filed. No arrest made. No Bravo suspension. We’ll keep you posted.”

Bravo has said they stand by their statement. Truly Original addressed the incident as well, saying:

“Immediately upon learning of these allegations, we commenced a thorough internal review and, per our protocol, took all appropriate steps to ensure the safe working environment and safe forum for communication for everyone associated with the production. The review is ongoing and we are not able to comment further.”

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 14: TV personalities Karen Huger, Charisse Jackson Jordan, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Robyn Dixon arrive at the 2016 Winter TCA Tour – NBCUniversal Press Tour Day 2 at Langham Hotel on January 14, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images) Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Real Housewives of the Potomac focuses on a group of women living in Potomac, Maryland. The area, located close to Washington D.C., is known as the most affluent town in America, with a median household income of close to $200,000. The show follows Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, entrepreneur Karen Huger, philanthropist Monique Samuels, event director Robyn Dixon, and former Miss United States Candiace Dillard. The show is currently on its fourth season, which began filming in early September.