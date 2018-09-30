Watch Sassuolo Vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Round 7 Serie A Match Online

AC Milan face a must-win game as they travel to Reggio Emilia to face surprising Sassuolo in a Round Seven Serie A showdown.

AC Milan’s $250 million spending on transfers in 2017 was so excessive that it earned the 18-time Italian champions a one-year ban from European competition, according to an Associated Press report, and all the massive spree brought them was a sixth-place finish in 2017/2018, and a crisis to open 2018/2019 that has the Rossoneri needing a win against surprising Sassuolo on Sunday to climb out of the ignominious 15th-place spot, in a game that will live stream from Reggio Emilia, Italy.

With only a single win against three draws and a defeat, the crisis in Milan is so severe that the team’s ownership held a closed-door meeting with the team after a training session earlier this week, according to Calcio Mercato, following a drab, mid-week 1-1 draw against likely relegation-bound Empoli. The meeting with representatives of the London-based Elliott Fund, who purchased the team after the previous owner Li Yonghong failed to pay off the debt he ran up buying the Milan team, included not only upper management but the entire roster of players as well, the reports said.

And as if AC Milan’s troubles were not severe enough, the Rossoneri enter the game against third-place, 4-1-1 Sassuolo without a single healthy striker, according to SB Nation. That means Spanish midfielder Suso will be charged with figuring out how to get AC Milan on the scoreboard.

AC Milan midfielder Suso will need to serve as the team’s top scoring option against Sassuolo. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting third-place Sassuolo against 15th-place AC Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 27,000-seat Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Sunday, September 30. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 8 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or noon Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning, October 1.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, have been perhaps the brightest light of the early Serie A season. Playing only their sixth season in Italy’s top flight, the Neroverdi placed 11th last season and have powered their way to third place, just two points behind powerhouse Napoli on the Serie A table.

And the team gets reinforcements on Sunday with the return of former Milan man and Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng rested and expected to take his place in the starting XI, according to Ghana Web.

Kevin Prince Boateng is expected to play fair Sassuolo against his former club, AC Milan. Enrico Locci / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Sassuolo vs. AC Milan Italy Serie A Sunday showdown, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the recently unveiled, online subscription sports network created by the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period expires, fans can watch the Neroverdi vs. Rossoneri contest at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Sassuolo vs. AC Milan Italian top flight showdown will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the final Sunday Serie A game of Round Seven.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Sassuolo vs. AC Milan, see LiveSoccerTV.com.