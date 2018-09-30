Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Figure And Some Seriously Pouty Lips On Instagram

The photo is part of a collection that the model shared of herself during Paris Fashion Week that earned her the title, "this week's Queen of Instagram."

Fashion icon Emily Ratajkowski is in the City of Lights this week for Paris Fashion Week 2018 as the event comes to a close. Many of the world’s top supermodels are there for the much-anticipated gala, and that includes the one-and-only “Blurred Lines” video model herself. The 27-year-old hottie additionally served up some gorgeous pics of herself out and about in the city for her nearly 2o million fans on Instagram, including titled “FR Sun.”

The title is most likely in reference to her time spent in France, and may also refer to other areas she may have visited in the country during her stay. Sun-kissed Emily has an affinity for posing in barely-there bikinis and sharing the pics with her followers. She most likely caught a few rays during the visit, hence the callout to “Sun.”

The post, which has nearly 300,000 likes so far, shows the Gone Girl actress on point, wearing a gold bra top and flashing plenty of bronzed and radiant skin. Ratajkowski wears her trademark chestnut locks slightly tousled and framing her face in the photo. What’s more, she topped the look with a minimal amount of makeup, that includes gloss on her full and pouty lips.

Just before hitting the modeling circuit in Paris, Inquisitr previously reported on her visit to Italy for Milan Fashion Week. As that show winded down, the In Darkness star dined at a restaurant in a teal blazer worn as a mini dress. For that excursion, Emily left the blazer top open sans top and bra to strategically place plenty of cleavage on display. In addition to the blazer, Emily wore teeny biker shorts and a pair of sexy knee-high black and white snakeskin boots. While waiting on her order, Ratajkowski posted photos of her ensemble, along with her knuckle-busting engagement and wedding ring set gifted to her by hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The collection of sexy Parisian photos that Emily Ratajkowski posted of herself on Instagram this week led to Hollywood Life proclaiming her the “Instagram Queen of the Week.” From her photo — previously reported on the Inquisitr — that shows plenty of taut tummy and underboob, to her posing in front of the Louvre in a fashionable sweater coat, Emily Ratajkowski is certainly looking her sexy best in France.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Emily Ratajkowski says she owes her toned physique and enviable figure to good genes and to less intensive workouts such as hikes. She explained that, contrary to popular belief, she does not follow an ultra-strict diet. For mornings, she usually has a pastry known as kouign-amann with black coffee, and says her lunch is usually a sandwich and soup. The outlet also wrote that the Welcome Home star often teams her meals with juices à la Los Angeles style. Emily told them that one of her favorite go-to juices is beet juice mixed with turmeric.