‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Jacob Young’s ‘Daytime After Dark’ Launches This Week On YouTube

Bold and the Beautiful fans will always know Jacob Young as Rick Forrester, but the actor is set to launch his own YouTube series this week. Starting on Monday, October 1, Young will host a talk show called Daytime After Dark, according to Broadway World.

Young aims to be one of the first TV stars to launch and host his on talk show on YouTube. The actor has been on broadcast television since 1997, but feels that the future lies in digital streaming, hence the move to the more globally accessible platform.

Daytime After Dark will air every Monday and will focus on what has been trending in pop culture during that week. The open format allows fans to interact with Young, and he promises live feedback as the questions and comments stream in. The show will be taped from his studio in Utah, but he will feature an array of guests from the entertainment industry. Although the show will air live, episodes will be available on the star’s channel.

Young’s first interview will be with Daren Kagasoff, who viewers may remember from The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Since the show ended its run, Kagasoff has been quite busy and has had roles in Ouija, a Universal Pictures movie, as well as a recurring role on Red Band Society. He will also play the role of Gabe Deluca in the upcoming NBC show The Village, according to Deadline.

“The one word I use too much would have to be ‘Thank You.’ (Okay, that is two words.) I’m always told I say it too much. Better polite than not.”

In an interview with Buzzfeed in 2014, the 31-year-old actor revealed that he is polite to a fault and that he prefers bacon to Nutella. It remains to be seen what other juicy tidbits the new host can glean from the young hunk.

The transition to talk show host should come easily to 39-year-old Jacob Young, who has spent so much time in front of the camera. This soap vet is widely known for his role in B&B, but he is also known to General Hospital fans as Lucky Spencer, and as Chandler on All My Children. Young is also a respected singer and has performed at 54Below and Friars Club. Young released his EP on digital platforms this year.

Don’t forget to subscribe to Jacob Young’s YouTube channel and tune in to the first episode of Daytime After Dark on October 1 at 10 p.m. ET.