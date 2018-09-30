NFL Week 4 Picks, Live Stream, And Modest Odds For New Orleans Saints At New York Giants

If you’re choosing your NFL Week 4 Picks, many pundits consider the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants game an easy one to choose. Experts are making their NFL Week 4 picks, and they are largely backing the Saints to beat the Giants. Sunday afternoon, the 2-1 New Orleans Saints will hit the road, travelling to MetLife Stadium to take on the 1-2 New York Giants for NFL Week 4 action. The game airs live on Fox at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

If you’re looking to live stream the game, FuboTV offers a free trial for new users. NFL Game Pass also offers live streaming, and they have a free trial for new users. If you’re on the road and want to listen to the game, as NOLA reports, SIRIUS: 98 and XM: 384 has the Saints feed, and SIRIUS: 81 and XM: 226 has the Giants feed.

The last time these two teams met was two years ago in September of 2016, and the Giants beat the Saints 16-13. New York and New Orleans have only met 29 times in NFL history, and like their last score against the Saints, the Giants lead the series 16-13.

Drew Brees’ Otherworldly Skills

In Week 3, the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 43-37 in a shootout. Veteran quarterback Drew Brees stunningly completed nearly 80 percent of his passes, connecting 39 of his 49 throws for 396 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The signal caller also carried the ball three times for seven yards and two touchdowns. Michael Thomas found 10 receptions for 129 yards. Ted Ginn Jr., Cameron Meredith, and Zach Line all got a touchdown apiece.

The talented Alvin Kamara logged 15 receptions for 124 yards, and he led the ground report with 16 carries for 66 yards. Many NFL experts are expecting Kamara to have a huge game against the Giants, as the New York defense struggles against the run. As a team, the Saints have logged 428 yards of total offense per game, and 345.3 yards were in the air, ranking them in the Top 5 in the NFL. New Orleans is averaging an impressive 34.7 points per game.

Congrats to @DrewBrees on being named the @NFL's @FedEx Air Player of the Week for his performance in the win over the Falcons! #GoSaints | #AirAndGround pic.twitter.com/MuE8equ8t4 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2018

The Saints have struggled to defend the pass this young NFL season. However, the New Orleans defense has been strong defending the rush, as they have limited their opponents to just 84.3 rushing yards per game on average, allowing the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. In Week 3, Demario Davis had nine tackles, and Cameron Jordan got two sacks, and Marcus Davenport logged one sack.

The Giants’ Single Victory Is Nothing To Celebrate

While it’s always a good thing to win in the NFL, the Giants only victory this season was to the winless Houston Texans, and they barely got the job done in a contest that ended 27-22. However, veteran signal caller Eli Manning put up some great numbers that shouldn’t be ignored; Manning completed 25 of his 29 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Odell Beckham Jr. logged nine receptions for 109 yards. Sterling Shepard and Rhett Ellison both managed one touchdown apiece. Saquon Barkley led the ground report with 17 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants’ inconsistent defense has offered more questions than answers this season. Last week, Kerry Wynn led in tackles with five. Lorenzo Carter, B.J. Hill, and Mario Edwards Jr. all logged a sack apiece. Alec Ogletree had one interception. Most experts feel that Drew Brees will be able to attack New York’s secondary with ease in Week 4, as Olivier Vernon, Eli Apple, and Evan Engram have all been ruled out, as ESPN reported.

NFL Week 4 Picks For Giants vs. Saints

As of the time of this writing, the Saints are favored to beat the Giants, and most NFL pundits are considering this modest spread a gift. While manning did look solid last week against the Texans, there are serious doubts on if the New York offense is built to handle one of the NFL’s best teams in the air. Kamara looks set to have an explosive game on Sunday, and Drew Brees is on fire. The quarterback has an 80.6 completion percentage for the season, completing 104 of his 129 attempts for 1,078 yards with eight touchdowns and, stunningly, zero interceptions.

#TBT in 2015, Drew Brees completed 39-50 passes for 505 yards and tied an @NFL record with 7 TD passes ???? Watch all 7#NOvsNYG | #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/IWzfUm34js — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2018

As far as the books are concerned, most of the money is backing New Orleans, and the picks are in line with that notion. By a large majority, most expert NFL Week 4 picks are backing the Saints to beat the Giants.