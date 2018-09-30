Rihanna Shows Some Skin & Sexy Sci-Fi Shades In Dubai

The always stylish and world-famous songstress Rihanna took to popular social media platform Instagram just hours ago to post a slightly provocative — and entirely fashionable — photograph to her @badgirlriri account. Blinged to the nines and bearing a killer-cool expression that would be as appropriate on the cover of an haute couture collection as it does on her social media account, Rihanna absolutely slays in this sci-fi inspired look.

The “Rude Boy” singer seems to be channeling some attitude of her own as she strikes a glamorous pose for the camera. Wearing nothing but a broad-lapel brown trench coat — thrust open wide at the chest and thrown back over her shoulders to show off the maximum amount of skin — Rihanna certainly knows how to toe the line without crossing it. The trim and fitted garment is cinched about her tiny waist by a thick belt with what appears to be a copper leaf clasp. The entire affair is retro-inspired in its aesthetic, from the vintage jacket to the long, manicured nails displayed prominently on both of her hands.

Bright red lips rest below truly space-age shades, something that looks like it could have comfortably come from the set of 1960s spacefaring sojourn Star Trek. Razor thin with a bold bronze frame and amber lenses, the sunglasses are a throwback that matches the rest of the high fashion ensemble.

The artist responsible for a beauty line, Fenty x Beauty, as well as musical ballads such as “What Now,” has had a positive reaction to her latest Instagram share, the post having accrued over 1.1 million likes in just a few short hours since going live. The comments section is filled with spirited endorsements of her eccentric and exotic look, with one user saying “Tastefully oversized????❤️,” and another chiming in with “Looking good in brown…????.”

Rihanna — real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty — made headlines recently as she showed off her business and beauty smarts in front of a large audience in Dubai, the Daily Mail reports. Celebrating the one year anniversary of the launch of her exceedingly successful cosmetics brand in the cosmopolitan jewel of the United Arab Emirates, the “Don’t Stop the Music” singer wowed the crowd while wearing yet another golden trench coat.

SEPT 29! I’m coming to Dubai for my 1st ever @FentyBeauty ARTISTRY & BEAUTY TALK! Grab your tix NOW at https://t.co/JiytYVYEfS.. this event benefits @dubaicares [an organization which works w/UN aid agencies & international NGOs to fund education programs in developing countries] — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 25, 2018

Showing off her newly minted lip collection — “Uninvited,” as the Inquisitr has previously detailed — the Stunna Lip originator found herself applying some of her own product to a model on stage. Released in a market partnership with beauty giant Sephora, Rihanna’s latest cosmetics collection is expected to sell through heavily, if early speculation is to be believed.