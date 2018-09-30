Watch Miami Dolphins Vs. New England Patriots Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch NFL Week 4 Online

In an unfamiliar scenario, the undefeated AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins head into New England to face the Patriots who have lost two games in a row.

In a scenario that will seem highly unfamiliar to fans of the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins take an undefeated 3-0 record into New England on Sunday, where they will face a struggling Patriots team that has lost two in a row and looked bad doing it. One SB Nation analysis said that the Patriots have now “looked awful for 10 straight quarters of football” — and will be desperate for a win over their division rivals to get their season back on track, in a game that will live stream from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In fact, a loss on Sunday will put the Patriots three games behind Miami in the divisional race, a significant early deficit that risks putting the five-time Super Bowl champs out of the running for the division crown. The Patriots have won the AFC East in 15 of the 16 seasons in which future Hall of Famer Tom Brady has been the starting quarterback, per Pro Football Reference data — and have won it every year since 2002, with the exception of 2008, when Brady missed the season due to injury.

The good news for New England is that, according to a CBS Sports analysis, “little of what the Dolphins are doing offensively seems remotely sustainable.” Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s current rate of throwing for touchdowns on nearly 10 percent of his passes is nearly double his career best.

Running back James White may be the Patriots only option out of the backfield on Sunday. Elsa / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL Week Four matchup between the undefeated Miami Dolphins and the struggling New England Patriots, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 67,000-seat Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, September 30.

In the Pacific Time Zone, that start time will be 10 a.m. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 3 a.m. on Monday, October 1, Australian Eastern Standard Time.

To see which areas of the country will have access to the Dolphins vs. Patriots game, be sure to check the maps on 506 Sports. Areas shaded in green on the “CBS Early” map will be able to watch the Miami-New England matchup live stream.

In bad news for New England, Brady may have only one option out of the backfield on Sunday in running back James White, who has carried the ball only 13 times so far this season. Rookie Sony Michel is available but injured, offseason acquisition Jeremey Hill tore his ACL and is done for the remainder of 2018, and Rex Burkhead’s neck injury forced him onto the injured reserve list.

Watch a preview of the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Week Four NFL clash from the NFL Move The Sticks panel of experts in the video below.

With the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots NFL Week Four game offered as a CBS national “early” broadcast, a live stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. The service features a one-week free trial, and if the trial is canceled before the expiration of the seven-day period, fans can watch the game at no charge.

But there is another way to live stream the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots NFL Week Four game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the game streamed live at no charge.

To view the live stream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports map referenced above, fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but likewise comes with a one-week free trial offer.