Julie Swetnick, The Third Woman To Accuse Brett Kavanaugh, Has Extensive History Of Legal Troubles

In one lawsuit, an ex-employer accused her of fabricating her college and work history.

Julie Swetnick, the third woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, has an extensive history of legal problems, including lawsuits against her and a lawsuit that she filed that could be considered frivolous.

As Yahoo News reports, legal documents from Maryland, Oregon, and Florida show that Swetnick has been tied up in more than her share of legal wrangling over the past 25 years. However, it bears noting that many of the details of several of these legal cases – such as how they resolved – remain unclear because of the age of the cases or redaction of names and other information in the records.

Here are two examples.

‘Unwelcome Sexual Innuendo’ In The Workplace In Oregon

In 2000, Oregon company Webtrends, a software company, hired Swetnick and then fired her a short time later, then filed a lawsuit. In the suit, the company claimed that a few weeks after taking the job, Swetnick engaged in “unwelcome sexual innuendo and inappropriate conduct” towards two male co-workers. Swetnick responded by claiming that the company subjected her to “physically and emotionally threatening and hostile conditions,” and that she herself was sexually harassed by at least four male co-workers.

The company also accused Swetnick of lying on her employment application, misrepresenting how much time she’d spent at a previous employer, and lying about having earned a college degree. Her aunt, Helene Moglen, told the Associated Press earlier this week that Swetnick left for college but then returned home a few weeks later; her father would later say that Swetnick taught herself to be a “computer expert.”

It’s not clear how the suit was resolved, however. Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, who also represents Donald Trump accuser Stormy Daniels, says that the case was settled but that no money changed hands. He also said that whether or not she has a college degree does not change the fact that she’s a “sexual assault victim.”

A Personal Injury Suit Against The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

In 1994, Swetnick sued the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, saying that in 1992 she fell on a train and injured her nose. She claimed at the time that she had been working as a model and that the injury cost her $420,000 in lost earnings.

In court, Swetnick named Nam Ko, a representative of “Kunam Studios,” as a possible witness who could verify her claim that she was a model. Ko, however, said that he was broke at that time and never employed Swetnick.

Avenatti claims that these legal issues are all “heresay” and not at all relevant to his client’s accusations against the Supreme Cout nominee.