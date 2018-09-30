Perverted Serial Killer Rose West Wins Other Prisoners Over With Her Cake Baking Skills

Her Victoria Sponge won first prize in the jail's bake-off competition

Would you eat a cake baked by one of the most perverted and evil creatures to have ever slithered their way through creation?

According to the Daily Star, prisoners locked away in the same prison as Rose West not only eat the serial killer’s sugary cakes but she uses her skills in the kitchen to make friends of potential enemies.

West’s cakes are so popular that several weeks ago she won the prison bake-off competition with her Victoria sponge. The cake proved a real smash with the twisted murderer’s fellow lags.

West is serving a life sentence in Low Newton Prison’s F-Wing. The 64-year-old was found guilty of ten murders in 1995.

Between 1973 and 1987, Rose and her husband Fred West raped, tortured and killed at least 12 people.

Their victims included lodgers, babysitters, children, strangers they picked up off the streets, and in one incident, their own child.

Heather West was raped and murdered by her parents in 1987. She was 16-years-of-age.

They would bury their victims under the patio or in the cellar of 25 Cromwell Street in Gloucester which the newspapers would later dub the “House of Horrors.”

To this day West insists she was innocent of all the killings and completely unaware of what her husband was involved in. Fred West never stool trial for his vile deeds and committed suicide in 1995 whilst still in police custody.

Along with Myra Hindley, Rose West is now considered one of the most notorious and sick females murderers in British criminal history.

The majority view her as beyond redemption but prison authorities still allow her to wield sharp knives when she is in the kitchen, providing she is being closely supervised by prison staff.

West not only enjoys baking cakes she has a monstrous appetite for them as well.

The 18-stone killer suffers from high blood pressure and easily gets out of breath as a result of her burgeoning obesity.

The overweight sadist has been warned that she needs to go on a diet and slim down as she is an high-risk group for developing type two diabetes and a premature death.

Apparently West began to balloon when she realized she’d never take another breath as a free woman ever again.

Sources say the ‘model prisoner’ finds it hard to accept the hand fate has dealt her and takes comfort in cakes and baking.

One source explained that West also exploits her culinary skills to win people over.