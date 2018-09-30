Depraved Serial Killer Rose West Wins Other Prisoners Over With Her Baking Skills

Her Victoria Sponge won first prize in the jail's bake-off competition

Would you eat a cake baked by one of the most perverted and evil creatures to have ever slithered their way through creation?

According to the Daily Star, prisoners locked away alongside serial killer Rose West not only partake in the serial killer’s sugary cakes but have been befriended by West, through her baking skills.

West’s cakes are so popular that several weeks ago she won the prison bake-off competition with her Victoria sponge. The cake proved to be a real hit with West’s fellow inmates.

West is serving a life sentence in Low Newton Prison’s F-Wing. The 64-year-old was found guilty of ten murders in 1995. Between 1973 and 1987, Rose and her husband Fred West raped, tortured and killed at least 12 people. Their victims included lodgers, babysitters, children, strangers they picked up off the streets, and in one incident, their own child. Heather West was raped and murdered by her parents in 1987. She was 16-years-of-age.

They would bury their victims under the patio or in the cellar of their home on 25 Cromwell Street in Gloucester, which the newspapers would later dub the “House of Horrors.”

To this day, West insists she was innocent of all the killings and completely unaware of what her husband was involved in. Fred West never stood trial for his vile deeds and committed suicide in 1995 whilst still in police custody.

Along with Myra Hindley, Rose West is now considered one of the most notorious and sick females murderers in British criminal history.

The majority view her as beyond redemption, but prison authorities still allow her to wield knives when she is in the kitchen, providing she is being closely supervised by prison staff.

West not only enjoys baking cakes, but she may have an appetite for them as well. The 250 lb. killer suffers from high blood pressure and easily gets out of breath as a result of her obesity. She has been warned that she needs to change her eating habits and lose weight, as she is in a high-risk group for developing type two diabetes and a premature death.

Sources say the ‘model prisoner’ finds it hard to accept the hand fate has dealt her, and takes comfort in cakes and baking.

One source explained that West also exploits her culinary skills to win people over.