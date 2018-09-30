Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says, ‘I’m A Victim Of Sexual Assault,’ But Supports Trump And Kavanaugh Anyway

Donald Trump's adviser Kellyane Conway revealed on Sunday that she is a victim of sexual assault, but tells others, You have to be responsible for your own conduct."

Kellyanne Conway, a top Donald Trump adviser who is best known for her frequent media appearances, revealed on Sunday in a CNN interview that she has been a victim of sexual assault.

She added, however, that despite that fact that her boss, Trump, has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by over a dozen women, according to The Washington Post — and as many as 22, by a Business Insider count — Conway says that she supports Trump and continues to work for him because “he’s so good to the women who work for him.”

She also accused opponents of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of “judging the victims…according to their politics,” according to The Hill.

In a Sunday morning interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, Conway seemed to lapse into a rare display of emotion as she revealed her history of being sexually assaulted, a rare example of Conway discussing any details of her personal life in public.

“I feel very empathetic for victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape,” she told Tapper. “I’m a victim of sexual assault,” The Hill quoted Conway as saying.

Still, Conway said that her own experience has no bearing on her support for Kavanaugh, who has been accused, as Inquisitr previously reported, of a violent assault against Palo Alto University Professor Christine Blasey Ford when both were attending the same high school.

Conway appeared to say that despite being a victim of sexual assault herself, she believed that sexual assault victims must realize that “you have to be responsible for your own conduct.”

“I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or [Republican Sen.] Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that,” Conway said, referring to her own sexual assault, according to USA Today.

Conway did not go into detail about when she became a victim of sexual assault, or whether she reported the assault to authorities — or anyone.

Trump, in a September 21 Twitter post, expressed skepticism over Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh because she did not immediately report the incident.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.”

In fact, according to statistics by the Rape, Abuse an Incest National Network, only about 30 percent of sexual assaults are ever reported to law enforcement.