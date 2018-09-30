Yankees Have Record-Breaking Day Against Boston Red Sox

For a game that had no impact on the postseason, the New York Yankees made history against the Red Sox for the second game in a row. The big record to fall was the single season team record for the most home runs, previously held by the 1997 Seattle Mariners. The second record to fall was that the Yankees hit his 45th double of the season, breaking the team record for doubles by a rookie previously set by Hall of Fame member Joe DiMaggio in 1936. Gleyber Torres also hit his home run as the ninth batter in the lineup, which gave the Yankees 20 or more home runs from every batting position in the order for the season.

The big knock of the day was Gleyber Torres’, which was the teams’ 265th overall on the season that broke the record held by the 1997 Mariners as reported by NJ Advance Media. That home run is also the same one that gave the Yankees 20 or more home runs from each position in the batting order on the season. Torres, who was batting ninth yesterday, completed that final piece of the puzzle. The Yankees weren’t done setting records, however.

The @Yankees are the first club ever to have 20+ HR from ALL NINE spots in the batting order in a season. pic.twitter.com/P2Xbf0bPa6 — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 29, 2018

Miguel Andujar’s 45th double of the season surpassed the 44 by Joe DiMaggio in 1936, setting the Yankee record for doubles in one season by a rookie. It also hit his 46th double of the season later in the game which tied Fred Lynn for the American League rookie mark set by Fred Lynn in 1975 with the Boston Red Sox. Lynn went on to win A.L. Rookie of the Year that season. If Andujar plays in the final game of the season today, he has a chance to claim that record as well.

More history for the Yankees! Miguel Andújar passes the great Joe DiMaggio for most doubles in a season (45) by a rookie! pic.twitter.com/4hHvNpkbe0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 29, 2018

While not a record, the Yankees recorded their 99th victory of the season, marking only the second time in 40 years that the Yankees and Red Sox have each compiled 99 or more wins each in the same season. This is the second time in MLB history that this occurrence has happened per NJ Advance Media. On a related note, the Yankees’ victory also secured a win for their final season series of the year.

265! The @Yankees just set a new @mlb record with most HRs for a team in a season. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/d5h4iWdZY6 — Daren Willman (@darenw) September 29, 2018

With a win today, the Yankees could make some more history with the Red Sox, marking the first time that both teams reached 100 or more wins each in the same season. Yankee manager Aaron Boone has been getting some of his players to rest in preparation for the A.L. wild-card game but has also demonstrated a willingness to allow his players to go for records over this final week of the regular season, so fans may witness history again today.