Emily Ratajkowski Strikes Sexy Pose Showing Off Sculpted Abs And Underboob In Paris

Model Emily Ratajkowski is known for posting sexy and revealing photos on her Instagram page. Her most recent post features her in an apartment in Paris as she snaps a mirror selfie. She is wearing just a pair of white panties and a gray t-shirt pulled up over her breasts, teasing fans with a peek of underboob.

The model has a killer body desired by many. Her tummy is flat and her abs are perfectly sculpted, while her legs are thin yet reveal a hint of muscle. Her hips and backside are curvy and she likes to lean one hip to the side in most of her photos. In the Paris selfie, she has one hip jutted out to the side with her arm hanging down over her leg. She has a sultry look on her face as she stares at her phone while snapping the photo and her long, straight brown hair hangs slightly messy.

Ratajkowski’s caption reads “Feeling myself in the Parisian light” and the photo earned half a million likes in just the first hour of being posted. Just like with all of the photos she posts to Instagram, her fans went crazy for the post, commenting on how sexy and gorgeous she looks.

One fan wrote, “Your photo is really #inspiring. Be the light!,” while another commented, “You are absolutely stunning!” Another user told her she looked like a doll, followed by heart-eyed emojis.

Last year, the model revealed her diet and exercise secrets to Harper’s Bazaar. While she admitted that she naturally has a fast metabolism, she does take steps to keep herself healthy and to maintain her abs of steel.

The publication wrote that the model usually eats a sandwich or salad for lunch, but that she also loves meat.

“You know, I’m a carnivore. I really like to eat meat. I crave iron so I am definitely not the kind of person who you will often find eating a plain salad. I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy.”

She also revealed that water and sleep are key to her routine. However, due to her busy schedule, she doesn’t always have time for a workout.

“Days off, I’ll get some time to exercise, maybe go on a hike or a yoga class,” she told Bazaar.

Finally, Ratajkowski finds it important to never be too hard on herself and to allow herself to indulge every once in a while.