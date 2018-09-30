‘Bob’s Burgers’: Free Burgers Handed Out Ahead Of Season 9 Premiere

To promote the popular series, 2,800 free burgers will be given away.

As TV viewers await the Season 9 premiere of the Fox animated series Bob’s Burgers, fans in three lucky cities will get a chance to taste the Belcher family’s tasty patties for real — and for free.

On Sunday, September 30, visitors to three specially selected drive-in restaurants will receive free food and show merchandise courtesy of Bob’s Burgers, according to Food & Wine.

The complimentary burgers, which come with fries and a drink, will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

In St. Louis, Missouri, the Hi-Pointe Drive-In will have 1,000 “Don’t You Four Cheddar ‘Bout Me” burgers to hand out between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The “New Bacon-ings” burger will available at Fred’s Meat & Bread at the Canteen in Atlanta, Georgia, for 800 customers from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Burger lovers in Phoenix, Arizona, can pick up one of 1,000 “New Bacon-ings” burgers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lucky Boy Burger Shop. Lucky Boy is usually closed on Sundays, but they made an exception to participate in this unique promotion.

“They chose me over three [other] burger shops because my reviews on Yelp are very good,” owner Antoine Nano told Fox 10 News. “My family is happy to do this… We’ve been doing this for 15 years now, so everybody’s happy.”

Fans of the show who can’t make it to one of the restaurants can always try to make their own burgers using the recipes found in the series’ official cookbook, The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book: Real Recipes for Joke Burgers, which came out in 2016.

Meanwhile, Bob’s Burgers Season 9 premiere is a special musical episode, titled “Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now.” The episode features the voices of four Broadway veterans — The Book of Mormon’s Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Rory O’Malley, and Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs — playing a fictional boy band, Boyz4Now, that Tina Belcher loves, reported Playbill.

“I was so thrilled to be asked to join Bob’s Burgers for their season premiere,” said Rannells, who was recently featured in the movie A Simple Favor. “And, of course, any opportunity to sing with Josh Gad again is a welcomed one. Even in cartoon form!”

“Bob’s Burgers is, simply put, one of the best shows on TV, animated or otherwise, and I felt compelled to take it down a notch by offering my services,” joked Gad, most known as the voice of Frozen‘s Olaf.

The season premiere of Bob’s Burgers, which also happens to be the 150th episode of the series, airs on Fox on Sunday, September 30, at 8:30 p.m. ET.