‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Stars Celebrate Love At Camille Grammer’s Bridal Shower

The Bravo stars gathered together to celebrate Camille's engagement to David C. Meyer ahead of their Hawaii wedding.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are once again in bridal mode. As they shoot the ninth season of the Bravo reality show, several members of the cast gathered for their second wedding-related event this month.

According to The Blast, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and newcomer Denise Richards recently attended co-star Camille Grammer’s bridal shower at Il Cielo Restaurant in Beverly Hills. Grammer is engaged to attorney David C. Meyer and her upcoming wedding will be the second this year for the RHOBH cast, who just witnessed Denise Richards marry Aaron Phypers during an intimate ceremony in Malibu earlier this month.

Grammer posted a photo of the festivities to Instagram, thanking her friends for the “fun day” and giving a special shout-out to pal Kyle Richards.

While she was cool with sharing a peek at her bridal shower with RHOBH fans, a source previously told Us Weekly that Camille Grammer does not want Bravo’s cameras present at her wedding. Grammer will wed Kelly in Hawaii, where she owns a home, in late October. The ex-wife of Kelsey Grammer reportedly wants a “drama-free” day when she exchanges vows with Meyer next month. Real Housewives fans know that no social event with the Beverly Hills ladies ever ends without drama, so it is probably a smart move to keep the cameras far away.

Camille Grammer recently teased her countdown to her big day on Instagram, telling fans she is “getting into a Hawaii state of mind” ahead of her big day.

“Working with my bridesmaids picking out dresses and setting up parties. Wedding countdown. It’s only a little over a month away,” Camille wrote.

Grammer previously teased that her wedding will be “very Hawaiian.”

“My bridesmaids will [wear] a banana leaf pattern maybe, very Hawaiian,” Grammer said, per Bravo. “I want it very authentic. A Hawaiian theme for the wedding.”

In August, Camille also posted videos from one of her wedding dress shopping trips, including a full-skirted lacy number.

This will be the second marriage for Camille Grammer. The former Club MTV dancer married actor Kelsey Grammer married in 1997 and split from him in 2010 on the heels of her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The former couple, who share two teen children, Mason and Jude, had an acrimonious divorce which was finalized in 2011.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo later this year.