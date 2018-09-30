‘Walking Dead’ Stars Past & Present Say Goodbye To Andrew Lincoln

The Walking Dead Season 9 is just days away from debuting, and as most fans know, it will be Andrew Lincoln’s final season. For nearly a decade, Andrew Lincoln has portrayed Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead’s lead character. While it’s unclear how Rick Grimes will exit the show, one thing is almost guaranteed, it will be an emotional sendoff. Andrew Lincoln is adored by his peers, and actors from The Walking Dead, from both the past and present, recently wrote letters that paid tribute to Andrew Lincoln, as Entertainment Weekly reported.

Sarah Wayne Callies portrayed Lori Grimes, Rick’s wife. Like so many other popular characters on the AMC series, Lori eventually died. Callies penned an emotional tribute to Lincoln, and she began her letter with humor, stating that everything she starts to write sounds like it’s from a junior high yearbook. She then thanked The Walking Dead actor for making her a better person, and she wrote something about Lincoln that may give fans some insight on how humble Andrew is, as Entertainment Weekly documented.

“You’re a shit*y star, you know that? You hate parties, being singled out for praise among the work of hundreds…You did teach me—and probably lots of us on the show—something, though: what it means to not be a star. To be the first one to set, the hardest worker, to never complain.”

Sarah Wayne Callies ended her letter to Andrew by saying that he may be a crummy star, but he is a great actor and even a better man. Steven Yeun, who portrayed Glenn on The Walking Dead, also praised Lincoln’s class. Yeun wrote that he was a green actor starring on his first-ever show, but he felt a sense of ease because of Andrew Lincoln. He then wrote a phrase that he felt encapsulates the environment that Lincoln generated around him.

“Kindness breeds safety; safety breeds confidence. To know that things will be taken care of because your lead actor is also an incredible leader is something that I will be forever grateful for.”

Norman Reedus portrays Daryl on The Walking Dead, arguably a character just as popular as Rick, and he wrote that Andrew Lincoln is the best leading man on television. Reedus then described how Lincoln has made him a better person, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“I can honestly say Andy’s made me a better actor, a better friend, and even a better father because I see how hard he works at keeping his family life and his work life…To watch him balance that and balance work—it’s been an admirable thing to watch.”

Lauren Cohen, who portrays Maggie, described Andrew as a flawless professional. She said that he inspires a level of authenticity and teamwork that elevates the entire cast. She said that they are very lucky to have this catalyst in The Walking Dead family, and they are insanely lucky to have experienced the care of a person like Andy.

The Walking Dead Season 9 debuts on AMC on October 7 at 9 p.m. EST.