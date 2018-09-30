‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of October 1: Bill Reaches Out To Liam, Sally’s Private Show

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 1 promises that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will reach out to Liam (Scott Clifton) after Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) rules on his and Katie’s (Heather Tom) custody battle. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will give Wyatt (Darin Brooks) a private showing, while Emma (Nia Sioux) will battle her demons after seeing Xander (Adain Bradley) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) together. Luckily for her, her best friend, Tiffany (Maile Brady) is there to offer advice and comfort.

Monday, October 1

The Inquisitr reports that Hope and Steffy will finally find common ground when they worry about Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt during the court proceedings. But it seems as if it will be Katie who while be pushed over the edge when Wyatt and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) testify against her, according to Soap Central.

Soaps She Knows states that Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will give their closing arguments. The final decision lies with the judge, and he may very well be influenced by Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) when he makes his ruling.

Tuesday, October 2

Judge McMullen makes his final ruling. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers note that his decision doesn’t come easily because of Ridge’s expectations.

Bill and Katie sit down with their son Will (Finnegan George) to tell him about the judge’s decision.

Wednesday, October 3

Emma is upset when she sees Xander and Zoe pose together at the intimates photo shoot. The weekly promo shows that she walks in on them and says, “She was all over you,” while Xander tries to explain that they were just working.

Bill will reach out to Liam and the two will begin to mend their relationship. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos even show Bill spending a little time with his granddaughter Kelly (Gabriel Sporman).

Thursday, October 4

In a celebratory mood, Sally dons the lingerie she designed and gives Wyatt a private show. It seems as if these two are also in the mood for romance.

Maile Brady will debut in her role as Emma’s best friend, Tiffany. She will advise her friend to keep her jealousy in check, and not to let history repeat itself.

.@letsmakeadeal host @waynebrady was one proud papa as he joined his daughter on the set of @BandB_CBS for her TV acting debut! ???? https://t.co/kUHOpw0Ehb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 27, 2018

Friday, October 5

Brooke will slyly confirm her suspicions that Ridge influenced Judge McMullen when she questions him.

Bill will ask Brooke and Ridge for a favor, and Ridge can’t help but snicker.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Bill will promise Will to be the best father possible and that they, together with Katie, will share a close moment.