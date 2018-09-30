Kanye West Goes On Political Rant While Wearing MAGA Hat After Bizarre ‘SNL’ Performance

The artist now known as Ye reiterated his support of Trump during a spontaneous 'Saturday Night Live' speech.

Kanye West delivered another memorable appearance on Saturday Night Live—and he kept things going after the credits rolled. At the end of his final performance on the season 44 premiere of the NBC late night show, the controversial rapper went on a political rant while wearing a bright red “Make America Great Again” hat.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, for his first performance on the SNL premiere, West performed the song “I Love It” while dressed as a green Perrier bottle. But during his final performance of “Ghost Town” over the show’s end credits, the artist currently known as Ye wore a red “MAGA” hat in support of Donald Trump. The Yeezy mogul also brought out Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, and Ty Dolla $ign for his SNL sign-off.

Variety posted multiple social media clips which showed West continuing to speak to the Studio 8H audience even after the NBC broadcast ended. West was reportedly confrontational as he discussed his support for Trump and his continued pledge to run for president in 2020.

“So many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

Variety reports that some of the Saturday Night Live cast members appeared embarrassed during West’s rant, while the stunned audience went silent, albeit for a couple of boos. Kanye West concluded his spiel thanking the NBC show for the platform “even though some of y’all don’t agree.”

Kanye West rocks Trump MAGA hat to close out #SNLPremiere https://t.co/J7R7HHoOCN — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 30, 2018

It was an unusual sendoff for Saturday Night Live, which usually wraps with the cast and guests waving and talking while the credits roll and house band jams in the background. Instead, the SNL players left the stage to clear room for West, Kid Cudi, and 070 Shake for “Ghost Town” before the rapper launched into his speech.

Kanye West’s has a history of unusual performances on the Saturday Night Live stage, per the Hollywood Reporter. In 2010, West performed “Runaway” with Pusha T in a bright, white room while surrounded by ballerinas. In 2015, he performed “Jesus Walks” while laying on the floor in a crucifixion pose and the following year the rapper and his guests famously performed “Ultra Light Beams” dressed in all-white as they stood before a ceiling that beamed pixilated, colored beams of light.

Take a look at the videos below to see Kanye West’s political rant after his performance of “Ghost Town” on Saturday Night Live. (Warning: Strong language.)