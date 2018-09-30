Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Thoughts On Ronnie Ortiz-Magro And Jen Harley’s Relationship

According to Snooki, Ronnie and Jen love all the drama of their tumultuous relationship.

There are tumultuous relationships, and then there are the downright volatile, and that’s just how some fans would choose to characterize the balance between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley. The drama between Ronnie and Jen somewhat played out on Part 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but viewers really got a glimpse into the drama this season as the gang took over Sin City. Despite appearing broken up on the show, the couple is very much together today.

Ronnie’s co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has her own thoughts on the bizarre relationship, and the mother-of-two believes the couple enjoys all the drama. When speaking with Us Weekly, Snooki got candid about the drama-filled relationship.

“It’s such a rollercoaster,” she told the outlet. “I’m like, ‘Dude, if you’re happy, then whatever. I guess you guys just love the drama, but it’s not for me.'”

The Jersey Shore cast showed unwavering support to Ronnie during Part 2 of Family Vacation. From several heart-to-heart conversations to shopping with Ronnie for all new baby gear, the cast was doing all they could to have their friend’s back. That doesn’t necessarily mean they understand why Ronnie and Jen do the things that they do.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and DJ Pauly Delvecchio have also spoken out about the relationship between Ronnie and Jen.

“It’s just a weird situation, but it’s not for us to really like, it’s for him. We support Ronnie. 100 percent,” the DJ admitted.

“I always say, ‘If Ron likes her, we like her.’ Whatever emotion he’s on,” JWoww added.

Fans watched as Ronnie and Jen got in a heated altercation on Part 2 of Family Vacation, to which the police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Later in the series, viewers also got a glimpse at the aftermath of an intense fight between the duo, where Jen had smashed several televisions in the house she once shared with Ronnie. Jen was even arrested for domestic battery back in June after she dragged Ronnie from her car.

All appears to be good now between the reality stars who share daughter Ariana Sky together. The two reportedly got back together this August and vacationed in Puerto Rico together. US Weekly noted the couple was recently spotted getting snuggle on Jen’s Instagram story this past Saturday.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 airs every Thursday night on MTV at 9 p.m. EST.