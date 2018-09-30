WWE News: Eric Bischoff Shoots On The Ultimate Warrior’s Bizarre WCW Run

WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate warrior was a former two-time Intercontinental champion and WWE World Heavyweight champion. The Ultimate Warrior won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he beat Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI in 1990, and it was the first time that Hogan was pinned in the WWE as a babyface. In 1998, eight years after that famed ‘Mania, WCW tried to recreate that magic to no avail.

In 1998, Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan thought it would be a great idea to bring in The Ultimate Warrior to WCW to continue their storied rivalry. Since most wrestling fans knew of Warrior’s and Hulk’s in-ring history together, Bischoff and Hogan figured it would be an easy feud to set up. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned.

Warrior only had three matches in WCW, and most fans and pundits felt that they were some of the worst of his career. The Ultimate Warrior was great at entertaining fans in WWE and putting on some solid matches, but for one reason or another, he never found his footing in WCW.

In a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed when he realized that the Warrior’s run wasn’t going to be a successful one in WCW. Bischoff said that he thought the Warrior arriving in WCW was going to be a huge success because fans weren’t expecting him to show up, especially given his history with Hulk Hogan. He then revealed when he realized that reigniting the feud from WrestleMania wasn’t going to work, as Comic Book documented.

“On his first Nitro appearance was when I knew I was in trouble. Everything else that happened after that was a decree of how bad it was going to be ultimately.”

Bischoff said that the Warrior was supposed to cut a promo between eight and 10 minutes, but he decided to talk for much longer, as Comic Book documented.

“It was scheduled to only be 8-10 minutes, and somewhere along the 20-22 minute mark when Hulk Hogan and I were staring at each other in the middle of the ring and asking what the f*ck he is talking about. We were completely lost, and so was the audience.”

The former WWE champion was known for being eccentric and marching to the beat of his own drum, so most fans look back at his failed WCW run with humor and a unique endearment. Though their rekindled feud never found fire, The Ultimate Warrior’s match with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI is still regarded as one of the most popular bouts in WWE history.