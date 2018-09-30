‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Furthers Speculation She’s Dating Adam Spott

Scheana has been linked to several men in reality television, but is Adam her one-and-only?

To be single on the cast of Vanderpump Rules is no easy task. Scheana Marie has found that out the hard way after divorcing from Mike Shay last year. For some time now, Scheana has been rumored to be dating several men in the reality television universe and there has been no confirmation to any of these rumors from the star. Besides Robby Hayes from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Scheana has been linked to DJ Pauly “D” Delvecchio and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from Jersey Shore simply because she has been spotted hanging out with the men.

Possibly the biggest rumored beau of Scheana is SUR bartender Adam Spott. The Vanderpump Rules fandom was introduced to Adam in Season 6 when Scheana low-ley attempted to match him up with Brittany Cartwright following the news of Jax Taylor’s infidelity. The plan went horribly awry, and Brittany and Jax are now engaged. Fans think Scheana has now taken Adam for herself, especially after a new photo the performer posted to her Instagram Saturday afternoon.

In the new image, Scheana is snuggled up next to Adam as the duo posed for a photo together both donning hoodies and looking super comfortable. Adam is sporting a Florida State sweatshirt as he wrapped one arm around Scheana. The caption is only further pushing rumors along as Scheana quipped “made it to hometowns…” and attached a red rose emoji.

“Hometowns” is a reference to the final four dates finalists on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette partake on in the popular dating show. This caption would suggest that Scheana is visiting Adam’s family since the photo was taken in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but nothing has been confirmed. The two look extremely happy and comfortable with one another in the picture, but fans will have to wait until Season 7 hits the small screen for some sort of clarification on their relationship.

Robby Hayes even commented on the new photo of Scheana and Adam saying “Well then,” to which Scheana responded with an upside down smiley face emoji. This could be Robby playfully joking about their own rumored relationship or poking fun at Scheana’s friendship with Adam.

Stassi Schroeder also commented on the photo, “Bf/gf,” and Scheana one again responded with just one emoji. This time the reality star opted for the tongue-sticking-out smiley face.

The romantic relationship between Adam and Scheana is all speculation for now and will hopefully play out on Season 7 later this year. The 35-year-old told Us Weekly earlier this month that Adam was her “favorite person to be with,” and told fans they needed to watch the next season to figure out what was going on between her and her new best friend.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will air later this year.