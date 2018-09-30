Pete Davidson Says He Swaps Out Tic-Tacs For Ariana Grande’s Birth Control On SNL’s Weekend Update

Tonight was the season premier of Saturday Night Live, and there was no shortage of material for the satire show to draw from. In addition to the increasingly insane political landscape, there’s the little matter of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s engagement. The pair have ascended to A-list celebrity couple status, and ‘grandmas’ all over the world dote on their beautiful, perfect Grandson (Grande and Davidon’s couple nickname).

Hollywood Life reports that SNL wisely decided not to let the paparazzi’s favorite couple go unmentioned. Davidson appeared on the show’s Weekend Update segment, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, to discuss how life has been since he started dating Grande. Pete loves to crack wise, and often mentions how he can’t believe Ariana has agreed to marry him. He’s very self-deprecating, but some felt that one joke went too far when Pete made a quip that could be taken poorly.

“Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” he said. “I believe in us and all, but I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

Pete also mentioned that since he began dating Ariana, he’s received death threats and an overdose of paparazzi and media attention. The couple’s seemingly random pairing – she’s a beautiful pop star, he’s a gawky comedian – and whirlwind romance caught the fancy of the Internet and gossip magazines all summer long.

His first day of work, he took video of the press as he walked into the building. There were hundreds of flashbulbs popping. He compared his treatment to that of Batkid.

Though some took offense to his birth control banter, Davidson is clearly joking, which is his job. He would never actually do that to his beloved. The pair seem more in love than ever and have recently adopted a pet pig, named Piggy Smallz. The miniature pig seems to be a compromise for the couple. Ariana loves dogs and has multiple pooches she dotes on, but Pete is allergic so the dogs live with a relative. But no one seems to be allergic to the adorable pig and Pete’s already gotten a tribute tattoo of the couple’s tiny porcine daughter.

While the audience enjoyed Pete for the most part, Twitter had choice words for Jost and Che. Many slammed the anchorman pair for their lackluster hosting job at the Emmy’s.

Over in the musical guest segment, Kanye West appeared dressed as a Perrier bottle.