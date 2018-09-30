Watch Fiorentina Vs. Atalanta Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Sunday Serie A Match Online

Fiorentina could move into a top four spot on the Serie A table with a win over Atalanta, a team that has not defeated La Viola in 10 league matches.

Two teams that finished just out of the running for automatic UEFA Europa League berths last season, Fiorentina and Atalanta, meet in Florence on Sunday with the Tuscan team poised to penetrate the Serie A top four if they can defeat a team that has not beaten La Viola in its last 10 tries, according to SB Nation, when the two sides clash in a match that will live stream from the historic city of Florence.

Last season’s eighth place finishers, Fiorentina, now sit one slot higher on the Serie A table, with 10 points from six games — and should probably be much higher if not for a controversial 2-1 loss to Inter Milan on Tuesday, according to Sky Sports. As a result, Inter hold down the fourth spot in Serie A. But a victory by Fiorentina would put them level on points with the Milan side — and La Viola already lead Inter on goal difference, meaning that a win on Matchday Seven give Fiorentina sole possession of first place.

While Pioli’s team is expected to be largely unchanged with three wins in its first six contests, Brazilian midfielder Gerson may make his return to the starting XI, according to SB Nation, while Kevin Mirallas, Marko Pjaca, and Valentin Eysseric will compete for the starting spot at left wing.

Gerson is expected to see action for Fiorentina on Sunday. Gabriele Maltinti / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 43,000-seat Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy, on Sunday, September 30.

Atalanta has not scored more than a single goal in a match against Fionetina since February 21 of 2016, according to Sport DA. And in fact, the Bergamo side have not come out of Flornce with a victory for 25 years, last winning a match at the Artemio Franchi in 1993, all facts that would seem to indicate that Fiorentina will come away with at least a temporary grip on that final UEFA Champions League berth.

Watch Fiorentina Cpach Stefano Pioli give his pre-match presidential conference heading into the Atalanta matchup in the video below, courtesy go Italia 7.

To watch a free live stream of the Fiorentina vs. Atalanta Italy Serie A Sunday showdown, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the recently unveiled, online subscription sports network created by the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period expires, fans can watch the Viola vs. Nerazzurri showdown at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Fiorentina vs. Atalanta Italian top flight game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Sunday Artemio Franchi showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Fiorentina vs. Atalanta, see LiveSoccerTV.com.