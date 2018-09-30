Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rape Accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, Goes Into ‘Hiding’ Over Fan Backlash, Per ‘New York Post’

The bombshell rape allegations that are being made against superstar athlete Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt have far-reaching consequences that are still unseen. But for Kathryn Mayorga, there were plenty of reasons to stay silent for over nine years. Although the alleged rape occurred in 2009 with an out-of-court settlement reached in 2010, it took a long time before she was ready to go public with her claims.

According to Spiegel, Kathryn had several fears as she was preparing to go public with her claims. This is what she said.

“It’s a pretty famous guy. So I’m terrified. I’m scared. The reason why I signed the contract in the first place (was) because I didn’t want my name out there.”

The contract that she referred to was a non-disclosure agreement, which was accompanied by a $375,000 payment, according to the Inquisitr. The situation is similar to that of Stormy Daniels, who also signed an NDA and received a payment in exchange for silence regarding her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

And Mayorga’s fears appear to be justified, as the New York Post reported that she has “gone into hiding. Trolls have already set up fake social media accounts in her name, and Ronaldo’s fans are jumping to his defense.”

An American woman is coming forward with her accusations that she was raped by Ronaldo in 2009 in this week's issue of @DerSPIEGEL English version on its way: https://t.co/ndODToWUhY — Charles Hawley (@charles_hawley) September 28, 2018

Because even before Kathryn went public with the accusations, she was fearful of the backlash from the public. Spiegel described her turmoil.

“She is worried that someone might do something to her, that the media and Ronaldo’s fans won’t leave her alone,” the magazine wrote.

Kathryn’s mom, Cheryl, reiterated Ronaldo’s fame.

“He’s the soccer god that everybody thinks is just perfect and flawless.”

Cheryl’s description of Ronaldo isn’t too far from the truth. For example, in 2017, Cristiano was given the title, “Most Famous Athlete on Planet” by ESPN. Considered “one of the world’s best soccer players,” he boasts over 142 million followers on Instagram. The title was awarded to him by taking into consideration brand endorsements and online presence, detailed Rolling Stone.

The pair are seen together in Las Vegas in 2009

The magazine said the rape allegedly took place in June 2009 in a hotel room in Las Vegas, according to Leslie Mark Stovall, lawyer for the alleged victim, Kathryn Mayorga. pic.twitter.com/OUKEiPpEYB — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 29, 2018

So as news of Kathryn’s accusations spreads, it’s difficult to know what sort of backlash she may have to deal with, both right now and in the long run. However, Spiegel pointed out that it’s a good time as any for Mayorga to come forward with the claims, since the social climate surrounding sexual assault has transformed dramatically since the birth of the Me Too movement.

Mayorga reportedly has a new lawyer, who believes the NDA is not legally binding.