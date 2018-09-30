Scott Disick’s Girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Flaunts Curves In Bathing Suit While He’s With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, spent the weekend out without her man by her side. However, she wasn’t alone. The model took to her social media account to reveal she was spending her Saturday with friends by the pool.

Sofia Richie posted a photo of herself soaking up the sun by the pool to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon. Richie, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, donned a skimpy black one piece bathing suit.

The suit showcased Sofia’s ample cleavage, long legs, and toned arms. Richie wore a black bracelet on her left wrist, and donned a pair of trendy sunglasses in the photo. She also wore her hair in her signature slicked back bun.

Palm trees and blue skies can be seen in the scenery behind her, as well as green grass and shrubbery. In the sexy snapshot, Sofia Richie is sitting on an outside day bed, complete with a cabana top and she’s looking away from the camera.

On her Instagram story, Richie posted videos of herself looking out over an ocean view, retracting the cover of a pool, spending time with friends, preparing to eat a meal, and playing with a dog.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick was on the other side of the country with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Scott jetted off to New York City together with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The family hit the Big Apple on Friday, where Kourtney spent the night with her friends, and Scott took the kids for a sweet treat at the Sugar Factory.

On Saturday, Kardashian and Disick were seen out together with their children as they headed to lunch. The pair looked after their children, but were photographed walking with people and space between them.

However, fans can’t help but wonder if the couple may eventually get back together, especially since it was revealed that Scott wants to have another child with Kourtney during a new sneak peek for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Sofia Richie is furious whenever Scott Disick brings up having another child with Kourtney Kardashian, and thinks it’s inappropriate for the pair to even discuss the issue.

“Sofia gets furious whenever Scott brings up having more kids with Kourtney. And oddly, it comes up all the time. Sofia thinks it is weird and totally inappropriate to even entertain the idea of having more children with your ex just to maintain continuity in the family. When Scott jokes about the idea, it makes Sofia angry and insecure, she really does not like the idea at all,” an insider told the outlet.