Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Falchuk Get Married In The Hamptons

The two Hollywood stars consciously wed on a beautiful fall night.

After more than four years as a couple, Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow are now husband and wife. The actress and the television writer/director/producer officially exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at the bride’s home in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday, September 29.

The ceremony took place outdoors, under large white tents, according to Us Weekly. Guests in attendance included Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner, Robert Downey, Jr., Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, and Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld.

The groom drove himself to the wedding in a red Jeep.

“He had a huge smile on his face. He looked really happy,” a spy told Radar Online.

This is the second marriage for both. Paltrow, 46, was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and they have two children together, 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses. Falchuk, 47, was married to TV producer Suzanne Bukinik, and they also have two children, Isabella and Brody.

A source close to the newlyweds told Entertainment Tonight that Paltrow’s kids “adore” Falchuk and “are excited for their mom.”

“Brad will be a wonderful husband to Gwyneth because he truly grounds her in every way,” said the source.

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on the TV show Glee, which he co-created with Ryan Murphy. Playing substitute teacher Holly Holliday, the actress went on to appear in several episodes of the musical series, and, in 2011, she even won an Emmy Award, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for the role.

They started dating in 2014 shortly after her “conscious uncoupling” from Chris Martin.

In January, in a cover story for the Shallow Hal star’s Goop magazine, the couple officially announced that they were engaged.

According to E! News, the American Horror Story co-creator proposed with a ring estimated to be worth $500,000. It has a blue sapphire and claw prongs.

The engagement kicked off a year of partying leading up to the wedding for the extremely happy couple.

In mid-April, Paltrow and several girlfriends, including fashion designer Stella McCartney, flew to Los Cabos, Mexico, for a bachelorette getaway. Sources told E! News, in another article, that the women spent most of their time on the beach and at the spa.

Then, on Saturday, April 14, Falchuk’s business partner and close friend Ryan Murphy threw the couple a black-tie, star-studded engagement party. The Los Angeles bash was attended by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, Liv Tyler, Lake Bell, James Corden, Chelsea Handler, and Demi Moore.

The night before the wedding, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld hosted the couple’s rehearsal dinner at their Hamptons home.

Congratulations to the happy couple.