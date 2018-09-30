‘Dark Phoenix’ Release Date Has Been Pushed Back Yet Again

Just days after the trailer premiered, 'Dark Phoenix' has been delayed.

The Dark Phoenix trailer dropped this week, and X-Men fans were beyond excited to get a glimpse into the Jean Grey film that has been talked about for years. Unfortunately, that excitement was extinguished a little bit as it has now been announced that the film is being pushed back by four months. This is the second time the movie’s premiere date has been moved, with the very first debut set to have happened this year on November 2.

Cinemablend is reporting the new premiere date for the film is June 7, 2019, instead of February 14, 2019. The cause for the delay has nothing to do with reshoots as the first movie did, but rather that the film is likely to perform better in the summer rather than the winter, especially in international markets. One particular market responded so well to the trailer, that not to delay it wouldn’t make financial sense.

Comic Book is reporting that the trailer performed so well in China and got such a great response, that moving its premiere to June would ensure a better opening overseas. This would allow the film to open in more theaters than it would in February, ultimately gaining more money in the process.

Dark Phoenix had relatively little to no competition in February of next year, with the only two major films set to premiere in the month being The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now the Sophie Turner-led film will face off against summer blockbusters like Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the untitled Men in Black spinoff.

BREAKING: Several Fox movies have reportedly been delayed, including Dark Phoenix and Gambit. https://t.co/PnS4fHk7Zs pic.twitter.com/ZKSIfmXnjw — IGN (@IGN) September 28, 2018

The only other X-Men project to be released in the month of June was X-Men: First Class which kicked off a new franchise for the popular comics. The film debuted on June 3, 2011, and earned just over $353 million worldwide. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) both debuted in May of their respective years, with the films earning $747 million and $543 million respectively. Logan debuted in March of 2017 and earned $619 million. Dark Phoenix should be on the higher end in terms of worldwide gross, as the film has been highly anticipated by fans for some time now.

DARK PHOENIX Director Confirms Jean and Scott Are Now a Couple!https://t.co/ZagnW1FnaP pic.twitter.com/gg3ZhoRudF — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 28, 2018

Dark Phoenix stars Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Evan Peters, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Jonigkeit, and Daniel Cudmore. It is directed by Simon Kinberg, who also penned the script. The trailer for the film can be found below.